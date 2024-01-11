Audi delivered around 1.9 million vehicles in 2023 and is starting a challenging year from a position of strength

Good sales performance in Europe, the USA, and China

Audi delivered around 1.9 million cars in 2023. Deliveries of more than 178,000 fully electric vehicles resulted in an increase of 51 percent compared to 2022. The high demand serves as a robust foundation for a challenging year of transformation with a clear focus on electromobility: One next important step will be the world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“Audi is a strong brand with a clear focus on an electric future,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “The high demand for our models serves as a robust starting point for the new year. At the same time, we recognize that 2024 will be a challenging year due to increased competition and global economic uncertainties. This makes it all the more important to follow a clear plan that addresses these challenges and focuses on the profitability of our vehicles. In 2024 and 2025, we will also strengthen and rejuvenate our portfolio with numerous new models. The focus will be on our groundbreaking electric cars. We are also giving the brand a robust positioning for the coming years with an entirely new generation of combustion engine models and plug-in hybrids.”

In 2023, Audi increased deliveries in all world regions and showed higher growth than the overall market. The strong growth in demand for fully electric models, in particular, confirms the company’s consistent electrification strategy.

Good sales performance in Europe, the USA, and China

“We were able to increase deliveries in 2023 by more than 17 percent”, says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Audi. “This was made possible thanks to the efforts of our international team and our dealership partners worldwide – thank you for your impressive performance! We saw strong growth, particularly in our core markets of Europe, the USA and China, while continuing to pick up speed in electrification. We are putting our strategy on the roads and enabling more and more customers to experience it for themselves.”

Demand for electric models is high: In 2023, Audi delivered more than 178,000 fully electric Audi vehicles to customers (+51 percent). There was particularly strong demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron (+112 percent). Audi will continue to emphatically drive this transformation forward in 2024. The world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron at the end of the first quarter of this year also marks the debut of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which was developed specifically for electric models. Other model launches will follow the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Thanks in part to the improved supply situation, Audi was able to better meet increased demand for models from across its portfolio last year. In addition to the brand’s fully electric models, the Audi Q5 (332,000 units), Audi A6 (267,000 units), and Audi A4 (237,000 units) were particularly popular.

Audi Sport delivered around 48,000 high-performance vehicles worldwide for an increase of five percent compared to the previous year.

In Europe, around 748,000 vehicles (+20 percent) were delivered despite the challenging market environment. Fully electric models saw the strongest growth (+30 percent), with the Audi Q4 e-tron leading the way (+68 percent).

Audi expanded its strong position in Germany, increasing deliveries in the brand’s home market by more than 17 percent to more than 252,000 vehicles. Deliveries of fully electric models increased by around 13 percent to 32,000 units.

Audi sees the USA as a future and growth market with great potential. And the figures for 2023 back that up. With around 229,000 deliveries (+22 percent), last year was the brand’s best sales year to date. Demand was especially high for fully electric models, with deliveries increasing by around 55 percent to 25,000.

Audi also reported increased deliveries in the important market of China: The company delivered a total of more than 729,000 cars to customers in China and Hong Kong for an increase of more than 13 percent compared to the previous year.

In all other markets worldwide, Audi delivered around 190,000 vehicles (+19 percent) in 2023. Of these markets, Argentina (+109 percent), India (+90 percent), Mexico (+32 percent), and Australia (+29 percent), for example, saw a strong growth.

Audi brand deliveries Cumulative 2023 2022 Change vs. 2022 World 1,895,240 1,614,231 +17.4% Europe 747,619 624,498 +19.7% – Germany 252,060 214,678 +17.4% – United Kingdom 137,489 110,193 +24.8% – France 49,803 44,098 +12.9% – Italy 66,578 55,889 +19.1% – Spain (incl. Canaries) 40,761 35,245 +15.7% USA 228,550 186,875 +22.3% Mexico 13,109 9,905 +32.3% Brazil 6,642 5,587 +18.9% Mainland China + Hong Kong 729,042 642,548 +13.5%

