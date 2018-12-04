Audi decides on investment program for realignment

The Audi Group is accelerating its realignment with high investments in future-oriented topics. From 2019 until the end of 2023 alone, the company plans advance expenditure of approximately €14 billion in electric mobility, digitalization and autonomous driving. This includes investments in property, plant and equipment as well as research and development expenditure. Overall, the company’s total projected expenditure for the planning period of the next five years amounts to about €40 billion.