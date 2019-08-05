Audi customer teams celebrate victories and podium finishes worldwide

Audi Sport customer racing was successful worldwide with the Audi RS 3 LMS and the Audi R8 LMS in various racing series.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Second victory this season in Australia: On the fourth race weekend of the TCR Australia in Queensland, Audi Sport driver Jean-Karl Vernay as a guest entrant started from pole position and claimed the second victory for the Audi RS 3 LMS this season on the fifth continent. His Australian teammate Russell Ingall completed the success of Audi’s customer team Melbourne Performance Centre with three podium finishes. After third place in race one, he finished the second and third rounds runner-up.
Success in Russia: Klim Gavrilov from Team Carville Racing on the fifth race weekend of the TCR Russia celebrated the fourth victory of the Audi RS 3 LMS this season. At the ADM Speedway, the Russian crossed the finish line in the first race with a 6.219-second advantage. Coming fourth in race two, he just barely missed the podium.
Podium finishes at the Nürburgring: In round five of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring, the six-hour highlight of the season, Audi’s customer team Møller Bil Motorsport claimed second position in the TCR category. The Audi RS 3 LMS was driven by the four Norwegians Håkon Schjærin, Atle Gulbrandsen, Kenneth Østvold and Andreas Lindstad. Victory in the SP3T class went to Hermann Bock and Max Partl in an Audi RS 3 LMS from Bonk Motorsport while Rudi Speich/Roland Waschkau/Peter Muggianu/Roger Vögeli from 2R Racing drove their Audi RS 3 LMS to third place after six hours of racing.
Top-three finish in the United States: Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley in round seven of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road America (USA) scored another podium finish. After 27 race laps, the driver pairing from Roadshagger Racing by eEuroparts.com in an Audi RS 3 LMS secured third position in the TCR class, marking the fourth podium this season for the driver duo that is currently in fourth position of the overall classification, separated from the top spot by twelve points.
Audi R8 LMS GT3
Double victory in the DMV GTC: In the DMV GTC club racing series, the Audi R8 LMS celebrated two victories on the sixth race weekend at Oschersleben. Up-and-coming driver Simon Reicher from Audi’s customer racing team Yaco Racing triumphed in round one. In the second race, the Austrian, who had set the fastest time in both qualifying sessions, finished third. Victory went to the Spaniard Isaac Tutumlu Lopez in an Audi R8 LMS from Car Collection Motorsport. In the Dunlop 60 race the day before, Reicher had claimed second position ahead of Isaac Tutumlu Lopez/Dimitri Parhofer.
Podium in the Eifel: Frank Stippler and Vincent Kolb drove the Audi R8 LMS from Phoenix Racing to third place in the 6-hour race of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring. After six hours of racing with many thrilling duels and changing weather conditions, the Phoenix duo crossed the finish line 36 seconds behind the winners.
Perfect weekend in Australia: Nick Kelly delivered an impeccable performance with Audi Sport customer racing in Australian club racing. At the third event of the CAMS NSW Production Sports Car Championship in Sydney, the Australian in an Audi R8 LMS ultra drove to a one-two-three victory in both sprint races, each time finishing in front of his fellow Audi drivers Matt Stoupas and Vince Muriti. In the 50-minute endurance race during the event, Matt Stoupas in an Audi R8 LMS ultra won in front of Vince Muriti.
Success at Spa: On the third race weekend of the GT and Touring Car Racing Series at Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Heinz Schmersal won both races in an Audi R8 LMS ultra.
