Audi creates structures for accelerated transformation

Audi will consolidate all transformation functions in the department “Transformation, Consulting, and Organization” as of March 1, 2025

Audi sets its sights on greater speed with a more efficient organization and less complexity. The prelude to this was the introduction of the matrix organization and the strengthening of the model series structure at the beginning of the year. Now, another important step is to follow: Audi will bundle its transformation functions in the new organizational unit “Transformation, Consulting, and Organization.” Yvonne Bettkober, who was most recently responsible for the global organizational development and transformation of Volkswagen AG and CARIAD, will head the unit.

The Audi Board of Management is currently implementing a series of extensive changes within the company in order to optimally confront the intensified economic conditions and heightened competitive pressure, as well as to strengthen the company’s position on the global market. The aim is clear: to structurally realign the entire organization, reduce costs, increase productivity and innovation, and thus improve and secure competitiveness.

“We are driving forward this realignment of Audi with the Audi Agenda, and in doing so are preparing the company for the future. In this next step, we are consolidating central functions in the new department ‘Transformation, Consulting, and Organization.’ This will help us to further accelerate implementation of the course we have set,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

In the Audi Agenda, the Board of Management has defined a clear vision for the company. In pursuit of that vision, the organization is focusing more intensely on products and customer needs. Over the past 18 months, Audi has already taken several measures to strengthen profitability and innovation and become faster, for example by significantly streamlining committees and by introducing the matrix organization as a company-wide model for collaboration. After starting with Technical Development and the model series, the reorganization of other areas is already underway. The overarching goal is to accelerate decision-making and strengthen the company’s innovative power with a strong focus on customer needs.

New organizational unit consolidates transformation functions

To ensure a successful, comprehensive corporate transformation, Audi is bundling all key management functions for the realignment in the new department “Transformation, Consulting, and Organization” with effect from March 1, 2025. Heading this new unit is Yvonne Bettkober, who brings with her more than 20 years of international management experience. Gernot Döllner stated: “With Yvonne Bettkober, we are gaining a manager who is as adept as she is experienced. With her background in the international technology and digital industry, she will add valuable perspectives that we need right now in the transformation of Audi.” Bettkober has worked for companies such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, among others. Most recently, she was responsible for the worldwide organizational development and transformation of Volkswagen AG and its software subsidiary CARIAD.

Yvonne Bettkober said: “The current challenges call for quick action and short lines of decision-making. I look forward to contributing my experience to help unleash the potential and power of the Audi team.”

SOURCE: Audi