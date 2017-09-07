Audi continues substantial sales growth in China in August

Following growth in June and July, AUDI AG increased its global sales year-on-year in August as well. Around 138,900 premium automobiles delivered in August represent a 5.0 percent increase in sales compared with 2016. Cumulative sales since January total around 1,202,400 units and are 2.6 percent below the record-breaking figure from 2016. Last month, Audi sales increased in all three top markets of the Four Rings – in the United States (+2.8%), in Germany (+6.7%), and, most notably, in China: Audi once again achieved substantial growth (+10.3%) in its largest market on the back of strong sales in July and reported its best sales month of the year to date with 54,205 Chinese customers.