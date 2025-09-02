Audi Concept C: manifestation of a new design philosophy

Audi presents an emotional all-electric two-seat sports car

Audi introduces the Audi Concept C – an all-electric two-seat sports car that embodies the brand’s new design philosophy and paves the way for the future. From every angle, the concept car demonstrates radical simplicity – the core of the new Audi design philosophy. The new Audi brand face features the vertical frame that reimagines the brand’s legacy and a distinctive four-element light signature. The roof concept offers the benefits of a convertible while retaining the essence of a monolithic body style. High-quality materials demonstrate precision in every detail. A minimalist design ensures the interior is free from distractions. Shy tech solutions and solid haptic controls create an intuitive and emotional experience.

The Audi Concept C embodies athletic minimalism with a purity of form, precision, and solidity. Tension is created by the interplay of full and restrained surfaces intersected by a single line. Together, these elements define the essence of the architecture.

The vertical frame shapes the front

The vertical frame forms the center of the new front, from which the entire structural volume of the vehicle develops. Inspired by the Auto Union Type C (1936) and the third-generation Audi A6 (2004), it has a clear, upright form that conveys presence and identity. It is a progressive interpretation of Audi’s legacy, showcases the Audi rings, and integrates forward-looking technology. A strong shoulder line defines the volume of the two-seat sports car. Its proportions result from a central-battery layout. The cabin extends far back and sits firmly on the body. An electrically retractable hardtop is used on an Audi roadster for the first time. It is comprised of two roof elements which allow the vehicle to retain a monolithic shape, while also enabling an open-top driving experience. At the rear, clean surfaces and horizontal slats underscore the car’s sporty character.

The Audi Concept C introduces a new light signature featuring four horizontally arranged elements in each headlight and rear light. This design element will define Audi’s visual identity during both day and night, ensuring an unmistakable presence on the road. The exterior of the Audi Concept C is presented in the color “Titanium.” It evokes warm, technical elegance and is inspired by the luster of its namesake metal – a material that embodies precision, lightness, and strength.

Sophisticated atmosphere in the interior

The interior features strong architectural surfaces and clear geometric forms that ensure space for both occupants while subtly placing the driver at the center. Manufactured from anodized aluminum, physical controls provide a tactile experience that reflects mechanical quality – through their appearance, feel, and the unmistakable “Audi click”. The steering wheel forms the core of the refined tactile experience: its characteristics – the round shape, the sophisticated haptic elements, and the Audi rings made out of real metal in the center – are crafted with the utmost technical precision. Every material contributes to the pure and sophisticated atmosphere of the interior. The color palette is also inspired by titanium and exhibits tone-on-tone harmony. Natural materials create a refined, warm, and elevated environment. Indirect ambient lighting with natural hues accurately reveals the materials and enhances the interior design’s evident solidity.

Shy tech provides an intuitive user experience

Technology enables progress. It is always close by, yet never dominant. Intelligent technologies create a seamless experience that appeals to all senses. The display and operating concept are also aligned with this philosophy. The 10.4-inch foldable center display provides users with relevant information in an intuitive way and in context – tailored to every situation. Together with the haptic controls on the steering wheel and center console, the design achieves clarity and precision in user interaction – the controls are exactly where they are expected to be.

The trailblazer that forges the future of Audi

Going forward, Audi will focus on what matters most: an unmistakable combination of clarity, technicality, intelligence, and emotion. The Audi Concept C marks the beginning of a new design philosophy and thus a defining moment for the four rings. It previews a future production model and will shape further models beyond that.

SOURCE: Audi