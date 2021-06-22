Audi CEO Duesmann at Berlin climate conference: |accelerated transition to e-mobility

Starting in 2026, Audi will only launch new all-electric models on the global market

Production of Audi’s final completely newly developed combustion engine model will start in just four years. And beginning in 2026, the premium brand will only release new models onto the global market that are powered purely by electricity. As part of its strategic realignment, the company is accelerating the transition to e-mobility. The manufacturer will be gradually phasing out the production of internal combustion engines until 2033. Audi aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” Duesmann continued. “I don’t believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.” The exact timing of the combustion engine’s discontinuation at Audi will ultimately be decided by customers and legislation. The company expects to see continued demand in China beyond 2033, which is why there could be a supply of vehicles there with combustion engines manufactured locally. At the same time, Audi will significantly expand its range of all-electric models. With the new e-tron GT2, RS e-tron GT3, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron models, Audi is already launching more electric cars than models with combustion engines this year. By 2025, the brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup. “With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We’re sending the signal that Audi is ready,” said Duesmann.

The expansion of a widespread charging infrastructure and renewable energy sources is also crucial for the ramp-up of e-mobility and its acceptance by society. Audi is actively involved in both areas. For example, just a few weeks ago the company from Ingolstadt unveiled the Audi charging hub pilot project as its own premium charging solution with a reservation system and lounge. On top of that, the carmaker has partnered with energy suppliers to promote the expansion of renewable energy sources.

Audi will also be investing all its efforts in the development of the combustion engine right up to its final discontinuation, further improving existing generations to achieve greater efficiency with major customer benefits. As such, one thing is for sure: “Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built,” Duesmann said.

SOURCE: Audi