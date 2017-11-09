Audi best European brand in the Consumer Reports Reliability Survey 2017

Audi has been voted best European car brand for the sixth time in a row in the Reliability Survey run by Consumer Reports. The renowned U.S. consumer magazine runs this survey every year among its readers and publishes the results. Audi took fourth place in the 2017 overall ranking, ahead of all its European competitors.
Werner Zimmermann, Head of Quality Assurance at AUDI AG: “We are delighted with this result, which sends a strong signal to our customers: Quality is a core competence of the Audi brand.”
The annual Consumer Reports survey of all the magazine’s subscribers asks automobile owners to report problems encountered with their vehicles over the past twelve months. Information on the kind of damage, the resulting costs or the time taken to repair the vehicle are incorporated into the ranking. Consumer Reports takes into account data relating to the last three vehicle model years.
This year, Consumer Reports collected owner feedback on around 640,000 automobiles. The ranking from the Reliability Survey is taken together with the magazine’s test results to create an overall ranking of the test vehicles. All eight Audi models tested receive a buy recommendation in 2017: the Audi A3, A4, A6, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7 and TT.