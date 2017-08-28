Audi appoints four new Board of Management members

There is to be a new composition of the Board of Management of AUDI AG as of September 1. The area of Finance, IT and Integrity will be the responsibility of Alexander Seitz and the area of Marketing and Sales will be headed by Bram Schot. Wendelin Göbel will be in charge of Human Resources and Organization and Peter Kössler will be responsible for Production and Logistics. Matthias Müller and Rupert Stadler see the change at the top as creating the right conditions for the company’s future success. General Works Council Chairman Peter Mosch emphasized that the transformation at Audi should be shaped so that both business success and the interests of the workforce are sustainably balanced.