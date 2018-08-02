Audi and Ericsson to pioneer 5G for automotive manufacturing

Premium automobile manufacturer Audi and 5G innovation leader Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are announcing plans to pioneer the use of 5G technology for automotive production. At Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, the two companies agreed on a range of activities exploring the potential of 5G as a future-proof communication technology that can meet the high demands of automotive production. Audi and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and in the coming months, experts from both companies will run field tests in a technical center at the “Audi Production Lab” in Gaimersheim, Germany.