Audi of America reports August sales increase as new Q5, A5 Sportback drive demand

Audi of America reported an August sales increase of 2.8 percent to 19,811 deliveries, as the Q7 and the new Q5 and A5 Sportback helped drive consumer demand.

August was the 80th consecutive record sales month for Audi of America. The previous August record was set last year with 19,264 deliveries. Through August, Audi has now sold 141,606 vehicles in the U.S. this year.

Deliveries of the new Q5 rose to 4,767 and have now risen 11 percent for the year. Q7 sales rose 35 percent over last August to 3,174 and have risen 20 percent year-to-date. Through August, Audi SUV sales have risen 12 percent to 70,705.

Deliveries of the new A5 coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, more than tripled to 2,603 vehicles, including 1,325 sales of the new-to-the U.S. Sportback.

“We are in the midst of our biggest product rollout in our U.S. history and consumers are responding to the designs, the technology and the brand’s reputation for dependability,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America.

Houston-area update



The four Audi dealerships in the greater Houston area, Audi North Houston, Audi Central Houston, Audi West Houston and Audi Sugar Land, reopened for business Aug. 31.

“Our thoughts and support remain with the people of greater Houston,” O’Brien said. “We commend the members of the Audi family in the Houston area for their perseverance and commitment to the community and their employees in the face of so many challenges this past week.”

AUDI US SNAPSHOT –MTD– –YTD– Model Line Aug ’17 Actual Aug ’16 Actual Yr/Yr % change Aug ’17 YTD Actual Aug ’16 YTD Actual Yr/Yr % change A3 1,904 2,686 -29.1% 14,403 20,017 -28% A3 e-tron 129 346 -63% 2,467 2,637 -6.4% A4 2,746 2,965 -7.4% 22,667 20,496 10.6% A5 2,603 848 207% 11,597 5,926 95.7% A6 1,380 1,960 -29.6% 10,567 12,110 -12.7% A7 379 574 -34% 2,935 4,047 -27.5% A8 239 348 -31.3% 2,110 2,616 -19.3% allroad 351 156 125% 2,005 1,124 78.4% Q3 1,861 2,238 -16.8% 12,835 12,525 2.5% Q5 4,767 4,419 7.9% 34,630 31,238 10.9% Q7 3,174 2,347 35.2% 23,240 19,410 19.7% R8 47 96 -51% 601 446 34.8% TT 231 281 -17.8% 1,549 1,970 -21.4% Total Audi Sales 19,811 19,264 2.8% 141,606 134,562 5.2% Total CPO Sales 4,752 3,868 22.9% 31,583 30,998 1.9%

NOTES:

– A3 includes A3 Sedan, S3 Sedan and A3 Cabriolet, but does not include A3 Sportback e-tron.

– A4 includes A4 Sedan and S4 Sedan, but does not include A4 allroad.

– A5 includes A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, RS 5 Coupe, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet and RS 5 Cabriolet.

– A6 includes A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan.

– A7 includes A7 Sedan, S7 Sedan and RS 7 Sedan.

– A8 includes A8 Sedan, A8 L Sedan and S8 Sedan.

– Q5 includes Q5 and SQ5.

– R8 includes R8 Coupe and R8 Spyder.

– TT includes TT Coupe, TTS Coupe and TT Roadster.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.