Audi of America marks November sales increase as the new Q5, new-to-the U.S. A5 Sportback and Q7 lead consumer demand

Q7 sales rose 26 percent; Q5 increased sales by 31 percent

Sales of the new A5 Sportback totaled 1,130

SUV sales increased 23 percent

Audi of America reported a November sales increase of 12 percent to 19,195 deliveries, as the Q7, new Q5 and the new-to-the U.S. A5 Sportback, lead consumer demand.

November was the 83rd straight record sales month for Audi of America. The previous November record was set last year with 17,118 deliveries. Audi has now sold 199,534 vehicles in the U.S. this year. Year-to-date, Audi sales have increased 6.7 percent.

“Positive consumer response to the Q7, new Q5 and new-to-the U.S. A5 Sportback shows that Audi’s award-winning engineering and technology can succeed in a highly competitive market,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “Encouraged by robust consumer demand and our annual Season of Audi Sales event, we’re positioned for a strong finish to 2017.”

Consumer demand for the new Q5 and Q7 helped drive November’s sales increase. Deliveries of the Q5 were up 31 percent to 5,467. The Q7 deliveries increased to 3,292, and have now increased 23 percent year-to-date. SUV sales for Audi increased 23 percent to 10,351.

The addition of the A5 Sportback to the A5 Cabriolet and Coupe lineup has brought total sales to 2,243 over last November. Sales of the A5 Cabriolet and Coupe more than doubled to 1,113.

The 2018 Q5 was recently named winner of the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy among luxury SUVs and crossovers and the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech Award in the luxury category. The 2017/18 Q5 just earned a 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick award.

The 2018 A5 Sportback was recently named winner of the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy in the luxury category and, joined by the 2017/18 Q7, earned a 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick award.

AUDI US SNAPSHOT –MTD– –YTD– Model Line Nov ’17 Actual Nov ’16 Actual Yr/Yr % change Nov ’17 YTD Actual Nov ’16 YTD Actual Yr/Yr % change A3 1,336 1,669 -20.0% 18,979 24,943 -23.9% A3 e-tron 38 394 -90.4% 2,607 3,691 -29.4% A4 2,690 3,143 -14.4% 30,518 30,678 -0.5% A5 2,243 482 365.4% 18,343 7,763 136.3% A6 1,340 1,532 -12.5% 14,334 16,670 -14.0% A7 453 576 -21.4% 4,357 5,747 -24.2% A8 217 343 -36.7% 2,861 3,648 -21.6% allroad 297 271 9.6% 2,879 1,989 44.7% Q3 1,592 1,613 -1.3% 18,266 18,001 1.5% Q5 5,467 4,187 30.6% 50,109 43,154 16.1% Q7 3,292 2,605 26.4% 33,508 27,288 22.8% R8 39 63 -38.1% 716 654 9.5% TT 191 240 -20.4% 2,057 2,792 -26.3% Total Audi Sales 19,195 17,118 12.1% 199,534 187,018 6.7% Total CPO Sales 3,480 3,705 -6.1% 43,244 41,923 3.2%

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.