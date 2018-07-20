Audi aims for fifth victory in Spa 24 Hours

This year’s running of the Spa 24 Hours will be a race of superlatives: Audi Sport customer racing will meet with the sport cars from twelve other marques at the anniversary event of the iconic endurance race. 67 race cars in total will be on the grid in the Ardennes from July 26 to 29. In the world’s major GT3 competition, Audi Sport will be battling for its fifth overall victory after 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017. No other brand has been more successful since the beginning of the GT3 era at Spa in 2011. For the four rings, the event will also be about scoring valuable championship points in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In both series, Audi drivers are currently the leaders of the standings.