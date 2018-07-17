AUDI AG: North American government agencies approve technical solutions for diesel automobiles

Almost three years on from the start of the diesel crisis, Audi can offer a specific solution for all its diesel engines in the United States and Canada. The responsible approval authorities have now cleared the proposed package of measures for the last of five engine generations.
On the basis of this decision, Audi can now embark on implementing its plan of action for the last around 8,800 diesel automobiles in North America. For the first four engine generations of the 3.0 TDI, the Company had already been able to propose firm solutions to its customers in the United States for their vehicles in stages since November 2017, all of which were approved by the authorities. To date, around 62 percent of the U.S. customers affected have taken up the offer. In Canada, the measures were rolled out one and a half months later. At the moment the completion rate there is around 42 percent.
In the model years 2009 to 2016, the Company offered Audi A8, Audi A7 and Audi A6 as well as Audi Q7 and Audi Q5 models with V6 TDI engines intermittently in North America.
