AUDI AG after three quarters: key financials impacted by extraordinary factors

The third quarter of this year featured numerous adverse factors for the Audi Group: As expected, restrictions in the sales portfolio caused by the changeover to WLTP had an increasingly negative effect. At the same time, the densely packed program of phase-outs and ramp-ups in connection with the broadest model initiative in Audi’s history reached its peak with high ramp-up costs in the second half of the year. As a result of an administrative order issued by the Munich II Public Prosecutor’s Office imposing a fine in connection with the diesel issue, AUDI AG reports special items of €800 million at the end of the third quarter. At €44.3 billion, the Audi Group’s revenue for the period from January through September reached the previous year’s level. After special items, operating profit for the first nine months amounted to €2.9 billion; adjusted for special items, it was €3.7 billion and thus moderately below the prior-year figure. This results in an operating return on sales before special items of 8.3 percent. The successful joint venture business in China is not included in this figure and is shown in the significantly increased financial result.