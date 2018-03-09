Audi advances e-fuels technology: new “e-benzin” fuel being tested

Audi is convinced of the potential of the fuels e-gas, “e-benzin” (e-gasoline) and e-diesel and is continuing to pursue its e-fuels strategy. In the case of synthetic Audi “e-benzin” (e-gasoline), the Ingolstadt company has now achieved an important intermediate goal. Together with their development partners, they have for the first time produced a sufficient quantity of regeneratively produced fuel for initial engine tests.