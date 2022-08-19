Audi activesphere concept – this is the name of the fourth model in the family of concept cars that Audi has been introducing since August 2021. Not only do they all have electric drives, but they’re also designed to be capable of automated driving. This technical layout gives rise to entirely new designs, especially of the interiors and the offerings for those on board to use their time productively or just relax. Audi’s sphere concept cars collectively showcase the vision of the premium mobility of tomorrow.

The Audi activesphere concept, which is set to debut at the beginning of 2023, will offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road. The brand will show off the three members of the sphere family that have already been introduced – the Audi skyphere, grandsphere and urbansphere concepts – for the first time together during Monterey Car Week in California in August 2022.