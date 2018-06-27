Audi A4 Sedan and Audi A4 Avant: Bestselling models in top form

Audi makes its successful premium midsize model even more compelling. The 2019 model year will see the A4 Sedan and A4 Avant receive newly designed bumpers, which together with the new wheel design accentuate the sporty character. The equally all-new S line competition equipment line provides additional dynamic highlights.
In the new model year, the Audi A4 stands out with a more striking front-end from the design and sport lines and above. Powerful, pentagonal contours surround the exterior air inlets – aluminum-look bars structure their inside. The S line exterior package features new bumpers with a sportier look. Their pronounced wedge-shaped design makes them even more eyecatching. A U-shaped clip separates the exterior and the interior area, which is finished off with a honeycomb grille. Separate openings in the air inlets guide a portion of the airflow into the wheel housings, where it flows past the wheels.
The Singleframe grille also helps differentiate between the equipment lines. In the S line exterior package, the grille now also features slats with a 3D look. A blade finishes off the lower part of the front-end. The rear bumper also comes standard in the new look. Two wide, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes replace the previous round tailpipes. The diffuser area between the exhaust tailpipes is now narrower. The wheels, which are available in 16 to 19-inch versions, have also been redesigned.
The S line competition equipment package is also making its debut in the A4 model line. It includes a host of exclusive new features – the blade in the front bumper and the stone-chip guard strip in selenite silver, an RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant and, among other things, the new Turbo Blue paint finish. The four rings logo is in the lower section of the rear doors, in either silver or black, depending on the exterior paint color. The equipment package also provides customers with sporty technology features – Audi Sport 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sport suspension and LED headlights.
In the interior, the S line competition builds on the S line black interior package, supplementing it with RS carbon inlays, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and black partial leather sport seats. Alternatively, customers can also opt for S sport seats in magma red or in other colors.
In Germany, pre-sales of the Audi A4 Sedan and the A4 Avant, model year 2019, will start in the third quarter of 2018.