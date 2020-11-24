Athletic highlight: the Audi TTS competition plus

Stylish and sharper: Audi is launching a sporty equipment line and a design-oriented special model for its TT family. The Audi TTS competition plus1 is an athletic highlight. The new “bronze selection” variant for the TT2 and the TTS exudes confident elegance.

The new “competition plus” equipment line sharpens the sporty status of the Audi TTS with targeted design details. The Audi TTS1 now generally features a more powerful TFSI engine that outputs 235 kW (320 PS) and generates a maximum torque of 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft). The Coupé accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds). Top speed is electronically governed at 250 km/h (155.3 mph). The seven-speed S tronic, quattro permanent all-wheel drive, and the Audi magnetic ride controlled shock absorber system are on board as standard.

The standard equipment of the TTS competition plus includes LED headlights, wrapped Audi rings on the side sills, privacy glazing (Coupé only), brake calipers painted in red, and high-gloss black 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design. The fixed rear wing as well as other exterior details in dark colors, such as the black Audi rings at the front and rear, highlight the dynamic ambitions at first glance.

Chronos gray, glacier white, tango red, and turbo blue are available for the exterior paint finish.

Striking highlights: the interior

The driver glances at the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit with variably adjustable display modes for driving and on-board computer information. The exclusive leather upholstery and trim further enhance the sporty interior of the TTS competition plus. Fine Nappa leather in ebony with contrasting stitching in express red or ara blue is combined with a rhombus pattern and the S embossing on the backrests of the front seats Accordingly, the elements of the seat trims and center console come in chrome paint finish, slate gray (fine paint finish, slate gray for the Roadster), satin paint finish, turbo blue, or gloss paint finish, tango red (exclusively for the Coupé). In addition, the inlays come in carbon design as a standard feature. The inner rings of the air vents are painted in satin turbo blue or gloss tango red (exclusively for the Coupé). The high-grip gear lever knob is designed in Alcantara. Thanks to a combination of Alcantara and leather from Audi exclusive, the flat-bottomed steering wheel sits particularly well in the driver’s hands. A 12 o’clock marker in gray or red (with blue or red interior equipment) combined with contrasting stitching in ara blue or tango red add a further accent in the driver-oriented cockpit. With the tango red interior, the floor mats are adorned with contrasting stitching in the corresponding color and framed with durable artificial leather.

Stylish: Audi TT and TTS “bronze selection”

A further design highlight will expand the attractive portfolio in the second quarter: The “bronze selection” special model is an offer from Audi Sport GmbH that will be available for both the Audi TT2 and the Audi TTS1. True to the name, the elements of the seat trims, center console, and air vents in the interior feature a fine paint finish, bronze, and copper contrasting stitching adorns the sport seats plus. The choice of colors for the body includes chronos gray, glacier white, and mythos black, which match the elegant bronze hue of the 20-inch wheels with their 5-V-spoke star design. The wrapped Audi rings in the same color on the side sills catch the eye.

In addition to LED headlights and rear lights, a B&O sound system, inlays in aluminum drift, and an expanded leather package with contrasting stitching also come as standard. Two large round tailpipes with chrome-plated trims on the right and left give the rear end a striking appearance. The sporty rear of the TTS features the familiar two dual tailpipes. The honeycomb grille of the Singleframe grille is painted in gloss black for the TT and matte titanium black for the TTS.

The Audi TTS competition plus and the upgraded model series will go on sale in Germany in November 2020. The Coupé will cost around EUR 61,000 (with 19% VAT) and the Roadster will cost around EUR 63,700 (with 19% VAT). Deliveries are scheduled to start at the beginning of next year. The “bronze selection” package will cost EUR 6,190 (with 19% VAT) for the TT and EUR 4,490 (with 19% VAT) for the TTS and will be available for order in the spring of 2021. Deliveries will also start in the spring of 2021.

1. Audi TTS: combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6–7.3 (30.9–32.2 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 174–168 (280.0–270.4 g/mi)

2. Audi TT: combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.5–6.3 (36.2–37.3 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 148–144 (238.2–231.7 g/mi)

SOURCE: Audi