ATEC partners with FPT for first global collaboration, driving innovation in Japan’s automotive industry

Global IT services and technology company FPT and ATEC, a Japanese automotive software development firm with over 36 years of expertise, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in the automotive sector and advancing safer, smarter, and more connected mobility. Through this collaboration, FPT and ATEC will co-develop next-generation automotive software solutions and contribute to the sustainable growth of Japan’s automotive technology ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to address critical industry challenges, including the rising demand for software development and the shortage of senior-level talent in embedded systems and the automotive sector. By combining both sides’ technology capabilities, development frameworks, and skilled workforce, FPT and ATEC are positioned to deliver comprehensive, high-quality solutions to the market, with a particular focus on expanding AUTOSAR and Software-Defined Vehicle services for leading Japanese automotive manufacturers. As part of the partnership, FPT and ATEC will launch a new Offshore Development Center in Ho Chi Minh City, with a plan for further expansion in the future.

This marks ATEC’s first international collaboration, driven by the need to address growing resource shortages and scale its development capacity. The partnership also offers FPT valuable access to ATEC’s customer ecosystem, reinforcing its presence and competitiveness in Japan’s dynamic automotive industry.

“Automotive stands as a critical industry in Japan, with increasing AI-driven automotive systems. By combining FPT’s global expertise in automotive technology and our AI-enabled solutions with ATEC’s deep domain knowledge, we are confident that this partnership can open up exciting opportunities for both sides in Japan’s dynamic automotive sector,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO, FPT Corporation.

With more than two decades of experience in the automotive industry, FPT has established itself as a trusted technology partner to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. In 2023, the company launched a dedicated automotive subsidiary to address the growing global demand for software-defined vehicles. FPT’s strong presence in Japan is expected to significantly contribute to the success of this collaboration. As one of the largest foreign-invested technology enterprises in the country, FPT has over 4,500 employees across 17 offices and innovation hubs in Japan, supported by a network of 15,000 offshore professionals serving 450 clients worldwide. In 2024, FPT achieved over USD 500 million in revenue from the Japanese market. Building on this momentum, the company aims to reach USD 1 billion in revenue and rank among Japan’s Top 15 IT services providers by 2027.

SOURCE: FPT