At the Pietramurata MXGP, RAM raises the European curtain on RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

The special edition is now arriving in Europe, during stage 4 of the MXGP 2023 Championship: RAM Europe unveils its product to the press

During stage 4 of the MXGP 2023 Championship, raced on the Pietramurata circuit in Trento province, RAM unveiled to the European public the brand’s new flagship, the 1500 TRX Havoc Edition. The high-performance model was launched on the United States market in the first quarter of 2023. Featuring an exclusive Baja Yellow body color and a very broad range of choices for unusual customization, this version of the RAM 1500 TRX is produced in a limited edition.

RAM Europe unveiled the product live to the press, at a Brand event that gave invited journalists a unique experience, with an immersive walkaround of the car to discover every detail, followed by a drive experience to test the full power of the 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine and a special emotional drive on the race track. An experience to affirm the dual partnerships at RAM, as official partner of the MXGP 2023 Championship as well as remaining alongside the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team this season: indeed, Tony Cairoli – Team Manager for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team from this year – also took part in the event.

The presentation made an already special day even more unforgettable for RAM, partnering the team again this year. Andrea Adamo’s victory and Liam Everts’ second position sealed the perfect day for the steadfast Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. In the MXGP category, Jeffrey Herlings took third despite dropping out in the first heat.

The next round of the Championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 30th at the Agueda circuit in Portugal.

RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023

The new RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition represents a unique opportunity for the brand’s fans, who will get the chance to create their own RAM 1500 TRX with a level of customization never experienced before. Model production is limited due to the exclusivity of its engine; the vehicle features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance.

The exclusivity is already highlighted by the body, for which the TRX Level 2 specifications package is enriched by the bold and brilliant Baja Yellow body tone. This is the third time it has made history: RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition is the third version featuring an exclusive color, to follow the Ignition special series, available in Orange, and the Sandblast in the Mojave Sand hue.

To add to full-option specifications, including a panoramic roof with dual panels, off-road footpegs, 360° camera, lane keeping warning, collision radar, heated and ventilated seats and launch control, come a series of distinctive features. One of these is the 18-inch black beadlock wheel rims, with specific tires designed for maximum off-road traction and to withstand the ultra-powerful starts provided by its 702 hp.

The model offers an equally wide selection of dedicated content in the interior, with Prowler Yellow stitching, including the “TRX” logo embroidered on the seat backrest, exclusive carbon fiber finishes, a flat-bottomed steering wheel in Alcantara leather and carbon fiber, the special TRX Havoc commemorative plate with the chassis number, placed on the central armrest, and the Head-up Display. The major new feature of the 2023 version is the 12-inch driver’s display cluster, already introduced on the other models in the range, with screens that present all the custom TRX graphics in Baja Yellow for this special edition.

The RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023, produced and marketed in a limited edition through the AEC & KWA network of International Partners, also stands out for performance, boasting the most powerful engine ever seen in a pickup and positioning itself as a segment leader. The model boasts a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine with 702 hp.

With a high-capacity eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, the fast and powerful pick-up offers uncompromising performance and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Featuring segment-leading refinement and sophistication – with luxurious interiors and their premium materials, incredible attention to detail, quality and ride comfort – the RAM 1500 TRX has features never before offered in a pickup.

Able to wade through water up to 80 cm deep, tow up to 3,500 kg and with a maximum payload capacity of 594 kg, to face the toughest conditions with extreme capacity, the model stands out for its class-leading drive and handling, and for tuning aimed at offering maximum robustness and control for such a powerful vehicle. To guarantee maximum off-road performance, the RAM TRX is equipped with mechanical suspension, which can be adjusted in the onboard system to six different modes (Sport, Snow, Baja, Rock, Mud/Sand and Custom).

RAM’s role in the MXGP 2023 Championship

Designed and tested to face the toughest conditions with extreme capacity and durability, the RAM 1500 TRX is the U.S. brand’s flagship model. Unsurprisingly, it will be the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teams’ main vehicle again this season.

In fact, RAM is the official partner of the MXGP Championship for 2023: the U.S. brand will therefore maintain its presence on the racing circuits in all the championship’s stages. RAM vehicles will be strategically located on-site at the events, along the track and around the paddock; the brand will also be there at all the structural and media elements relating to the organization of each event. A special factor in terms of visibility was the restored MXGP and MX2 qualifiers on Saturday: the U.S. brand is their main sponsor, so much so they are known as the RAM Qualifying Races.

To represent the RAM brand in Pietramurata, Domenico Gostoli (Head of RAM & Dodge Brands, Enlarged Europe) and Robert Graczyk (Head of RAM International) were both in attendance, and presented the RAM award to the winners of the qualifiers.

“It’s a great pleasure for all of us to be here today. With this award, we aim to affirm the collaboration between RAM and MXGP, made concrete this year. A partnership between two communities united by multiple values, including passion, character and the constant search for performance to overcome limits, driven by a strong emotional component,” stated Domenico Gostoli.

“The RAM Qualifying Races are a crucial moment for us in this new season. I’m delighted to be representing RAM here, alongside the drivers and our fast, powerful RAM 1500s, now taking us through another breathtaking season,” said Robert Graczyk.

SOURCE: Stellantis