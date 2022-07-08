At the forefront of electromobility: BMW Group doubles global sales of fully-electric vehicles in first half-year

Group half-year sales reach 1,160,443 units

The BMW Group sold a total of 75,891 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2022 – more than doubling its all-electric sales compared to the same period of last year (+110.3%). This growth underlines the company’s focus on ramping up electromobility and confirms the high desirability of its pure electric models among customers worldwide.

“Despite a very challenging environment, we were able to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles worldwide in the first half of the year,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “It’s not just our electrified models that are inspiring customers around the globe: Thanks to our innovative and sustainable product line-up, the BMW brand was once again number one worldwide in the premium automotive segment in the first half of the year,” Nota continued.

The BMW Group was able to further expand its segment leadership in the premium automotive segment in the first half-year. During this period, the company delivered a total of 1,160,443 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers. Compared with the first half of 2021, the strongest in the company’s history, sales decreased by 13.3 percent. Across all industries, this year continues to be impacted by the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, the effects of the intermittent Covid lockdowns in China and persistent bottlenecks in semiconductor availability.

BMW world’s best-selling premium automotive brand in first half of 2022

With a wide range of high-tech products and innovative drive technologies, the BMW brand sold a total of 1,016,541 vehicles worldwide (-13.7%) in the first half of the year. The BMW 4 Series models performed particularly well, with sales up by more than half year-on-year, at 58,805 units (+52.1%). The new BMW X1 will also be in showrooms from October – available for the first time with a pure electric drivetrain and with the new BMW Operating System 8 and BMW Curved Display. The market introduction of the new BMW 7 Series, set to begin in November, marks another milestone in the BMW model offensive in the luxury segment.

BMW Group aims to more than double BEV sales again in 2022

The company plans to more than double last year’s sales of fully-electric vehicles and, after the first six months of 2022, is fully on track to achieve this goal. The BMW Group’s new pure electric innovation flagships are in particularly high demand with customers. This is also confirmed by the order book for the fully-electric BMW i4, with more than 34,000 units ordered across Europe.

The company continues to expand its range of electric models at a rapid pace: This year, the BMW i3 (in China), the BMW iX1* and the BMW i7* complement the existing models. Series production of the all-electric luxury sedan BMW i7* began on July 1 at the BMW plant in Dingolfing. Next year, the BMW i5, the all-electric MINI Countryman and the all-battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will follow.

With this fast-growing product line-up and high demand, the BMW Group aims to have more than two million fully-electric vehicles on the roads already by the end of 2025.

The purely electric Neue Klasse will make a significant contribution to BMW Group sales volumes from the middle of the decade onwards. The Neue Klasse has the potential to further accelerate the market penetration of e-mobility – so that 50 percent of the BMW Group’s global sales could already come from fully-electric vehicles before 2030.

The MINI brand will have an all-electric product range by the early 2030s, while Rolls-Royce will become an all-electric brand from 2030. All future new models from BMW Motorrad in the field of urban mobility will also be fully electric, like the BMW CE 04, the new electric champion for the city.

BMW M marks major milestone with launch of i4 M50*

Customer demand for emotional M products, especially the M3/M4, remains strong and order books at M GmbH are still full. With the highly successful market launch of the first fully-electric BMW M Performance derivative, the i4 M50 Gran Coupé*, in March 2022, the company has reached another important milestone in its 50th anniversary year. It is now building on this in impressive style with the release of the iX M60* in June 2022. With 81,198 units sold in the first half of 2022, BMW M GmbH was only just short of last year’s record high (-2.6%). M GmbH can look for­ward to another product highlight in the second half of the year, when production of the very first M3 Touring, recently unveiled, begins in November 2022.

All-electric go-kart feeling ensures sales growth of 37.0% for the MINI Cooper SE*

The MINI brand handed over 140,711 vehicles to customers in the first half of the year (-10.9 %). With a view to its purely electric future, MINI already has a clear focus on electromobility today. As a result, 18,430 all-electric Cooper SE* vehicles sold worldwide as of June (+37.0%) are encouraging. This sales growth reflects customer enthusiasm for the typical MINI – and now all-electric – go-kart feeling. Since March of this year, the MINI edition models Resolute Edition (for MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door and MINI convertible), Untold Edition (MINI Clubman) and Untamed Edition (MINI Countryman) have also contributed to the brand’s high desirability with exclusive design and equipment features across models.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars posts nearly seven percent increase in sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported sales of 3,191 (+6.8%) motor cars in the first half of the year. There was continued high demand for all models, with customer orders now extending far into 2023. The company’s first fully electric car, Rolls-Royce Spectre, is currently undergoing extensive testing ahead of coming to market in Q4 2023. Spectre is at the vanguard of the company’s move to produce only entirely electric Rolls-Royce products by 2030.

BMW Motorrad: Half-year sales reflect strong customer demand

Between January and June, BMW Motorrad delivered 107,555 motorcycles to customers. Following the strong sales figures for the first three months of the year, high customer demand for BMW Group motorcycles and scooters continued in the second quarter. Despite difficult overall conditions, BMW Motorrad achieved sales figures equivalent to the record level of the same period 2021 – showing a decrease of just 0.1 percent. The highly attractive product range and the successful market launch of innovative new models like the all-electric CE 04 lay the foundation for the success of BMW Motorrad.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

In China, the BMW Group sold a total of 378,727 BMW and MINI vehicles in the first half-year – an 18.9 percent decrease compared to the same period of last year. Sales of fully-electric vehicles in China increased by 74.8 percent.

In the US, 164,626 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers between January and June of this year (-10.3%). The high demand for Sports Activity Vehicles built in the US climbed 8.1 percent (92,716 units) compared to the first six months of 2021.

In Europe, combined sales for BMW and MINI in the first half-year totalled 433,989 units (-13.9%). In Germany, 124,350 BMW and MINI vehicles were registered between January and June. These sales figures put the company ahead of its competitors in the domestic market. With growth of 30.8 percent (15,064 units), the focus in the German market was also on ramping up electromobility.

BMW Group sales in Q2/YTD June 2022 at a glance

2nd Quarter 2022 Compared with previous year % 1st Half 2022 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 563,536 -19.8% 1,160,443 -13.3% BMW 496,745 -19.6% 1,016,541 -13.7% – BMW M GmbH 42,143 -7.3% 81,198 -2.6% MINI 65,224 -21.6% 140,711 -10.9% BMW Group electrified* 94,884 +14.3% 184,553 +20.4% BMW Group BEV 40,602 +85.2% 75,891 +110.3% Rolls-Royce 1,567 -2.6% 3,191 +6.8% BMW Motorrad 65,018 -7.5% 107,555 -0.1%

*BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

2nd Quarter 2022 Compared with previous year % 1st Half 2022 Compared with previous year % Europe 213,913 -19.4% 433,989 -13.9% Germany* 62,606 -15.5% 124,350 -12.4% Asia 229,753 -21.3% 493,988 -14.7% China 170,220 -28.3% 378,727 -18.9% Americas 105,088 -18.1% 203,806 -9.1% USA 84,036 -20.6% 164,626 -10.3%

*Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the quarterly statement to 30 June 2022 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2021 on p. 97.

SOURCE: BMW Group