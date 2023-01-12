At a glance: Intelligent UX in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé improves ergonomics

Intuitive experience: The infotainment of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé eases use thanks to a completely changed display and operating concept

An increased range of functions places high demands on ergonomics and usability. With its all-new infotainment system and intelligent AI-Tech UX, the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé ensures safe and easy handling in every driving situation.

The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is uncluttered and clear. Its design emphasizes the horizontal, thus not only optimizing the width effect but also improving the impression of space. This reduction to the essentials is made possible by integrating various controls into the new AI-Tech UX, which is controlled by the enlarged central screen.

New display and operating concept on largest screens in its class

Now measuring 14.6 inches diagonally, the widescreen touchscreen display sits eye-appealingly high on the dashboard without obstructing the view out the windshield. Combined with the 8.2-inch driver information display, the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé offers the largest screen area in its class.

“We were concerned with much more than size when we developed the new AI-Tech UX. The driving force behind the new system was to improve usability. Simpler menu structures, personalizable widgets, and above all direct access to essential vehicle functions were the primary development goals,” says Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways, explaining the intention behind the new software.

AI-Tech UX with intelligent split screen and widget function for direct access

In addition to generous display space and powerful hardware, it is above all the usability of the software that determines the quality of the user experience. For the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the development team therefore opted for a zero-layer approach. Instead of complex and complicated submenus, all the functions needed for driving, entertainment and communication are available at a glance on the home page.

Zero-layer approach: Four areas with central tasks

The upper status bar, for example, displays the vehicle’s readiness for operation, the gear engaged, the remaining range and the connectivity of connections such as WiFi, Bluetooth and mobile data, as well as volume, notifications, update status and the current time.

The left widget shows the current driving mode, the speed driven and the vehicle environment detected by the assistance sensors in real time on a good third of the display area. In addition to other vehicles, the currently valid traffic signs are also displayed and direct access to intelligent distance control and steering assist is enabled. In the lower status bar, the charging menu can be called up when the vehicle is stationary, the parking assistant can be activated, or the 360-degree camera can be started.

The right part of this lower left status bar is used for direct access to the widget home page, the vehicle menu and the media menu. It also contains the controls for the ventilation and climate control. The defrost function for the front and rear windows, as well as the air recirculation control, can also be operated directly at any time.

The centerpiece of the 14.6-inch screen is the main widget, which is displayed on almost two-thirds of the surface. Here, depending on the driver’s wishes and personalization, various functions can be displayed and used in the highest level of detail, which can be used primarily for entertainment and communication as well as for setting all safety features and driving assistance systems.

CES 2023: Split screen also for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

For the first time, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé integrates passengers’ smartphones not only via Apple CarPlay, but also via Android Auto. Following the latest update of the Google system at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Android software also supports split-screen display, enabling faster and improved operation. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are optimally adapted in their split-screen view to the display in the zero-layer approach of the AI-Tech UX. As is also known from the apps on the smartphone, the software functions of the new operating and display system of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé are updateable over-the-air.

SOURCE: Aiways