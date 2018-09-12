At a glance: 2019 Nissan Rogue hybrid

First introduced in the 2017 model year, the Rogue Hybrid gasoline-electric powertrain is offered in addition to the Rogue’s standard 170-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine. For 2019, the Rogue Hybrid is available in four key Nissan U.S. market areas – the West, Northwest, Mountain and Mid-Atlantic regions. The Rogue Hybrid delivers on a key pillar of Nissan Intelligent Mobility: Nissan Intelligent Power.

For the 2019 model year, enhancements to the Rogue Hybrid include:

Expanded technology availability, including standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and High Beam Assist (HBA) across all grade levels

Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) and Rear Sonar System added as standard

Innovative Rear Door Alert 1 added to all grade levels

added to all grade levels Revised SL Premium Package content with Bose® Audio System and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 225/60R18 all-season tires

The Rogue Hybrid utilizes Nissan’s advanced Intelligent Dual Clutch system. It uses a compact Lithium-ion battery and electric motor to provide supplementary power through its one-motor/two-clutch system. The first of the two clutches is a dry clutch installed between the 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor. The system also includes an Idle Start/Stop system.

The Rogue Hybrid’s advanced 2.0-liter engine and 30kW electric motor, connected to the advanced Xtronic transmission, produces fuel economy of up to 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models1. Rogue Hybrid all-wheel drive models are rated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined,2. (TBC)

The Rogue Hybrid has a net system horsepower rating of 176 hp. This compares to 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque for the standard Rogue model’s 2.5-liter internal combustion engine. Both powertrains are matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport and Eco Mode switches. Also standard are Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The 2019 Rogue is available with an intuitive All-Wheel Drive system or front-wheel drive.

Like non-hybrid Rogue models, the Rogue Hybrid exterior highlights include body-color heated outside mirrors with available integrated turn signals, a rear spoiler, privacy glass and roof rails. Rogue’s available power panoramic moonroof offers a wide view of the outside world through its extended length. The front glass panel slides and tilts, while the rear glass panel is fixed. The Nissan signature “V-Motion” grille and headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights add to Rogue’s robust, dynamic presence. A convenient Motion-Activated Liftgate is standard on SV and SL grades. Aggressive 17-inch or 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are also available, rounding out the upscale look.

Inside, the 2019 Rogue Hybrid offers a premium look and feel throughout. Among the interior features are a D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter, and available heated steering wheel, memory for driver’s seat and mirror settings, and remote engine start2.

Every 2019 Rogue Hybrid features NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display. Standard on Rogue Hybrid SL is the NissanConnect with Navigation system, featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link® and Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). Rogue SL also features standard NissanConnect with Navigation and Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

The new, standard Rear Door Alert1 system can help remind customers of items that may be forgotten in the rear seat – valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. If the system detects that a rear door is opened prior to driving, and the customer does not open a rear door again at the end of the trip, the system can remind customers that something might be left in the rear seat. RDA is designed to be simple, unobtrusive and can be easily turned on or off as needed.

Available technology includes Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), High Beam Assist (HBA) and the new Rear Automatic Braking (RAB).

The 2019 Rogue Hybrid is offered in two grade levels, SV and SL, and with one package – Premium (SV, SL). Rogue Hybrid is assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Highlights of the 2019 Nissan Rogue include:

Exterior

Progressive, emotive styling designed to enhance Rogue’s robust, dynamic presence

Front fascia with integrated fog lamps, bumper, Nissan signature “V-Motion” grille and headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights

Rear combination lamps with LED boomerang signature tailllights

Halogen headlights with auto off function

Available LED headlights with auto on/off function

Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH)

Available fog lights

Wide opening 2nd row doors for easy ingress/egress

Body color outside mirrors with integrated turn signals

Available heated outside mirrors

Rear spoiler

Standard Motion-Activated Liftgate

Available privacy glass

Available Power Panoramic Moonroof with sliding shade

Available roof rails

Available (accessory) detachable roof rack cross bars

0.319 coefficient of drag (FWD)

HEV badge on front row doors and liftgate

Seven available exterior colors: Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Magnetic Black Pearl, Pearl White TriCoat, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Glacier White and Caspian Blue Metallic

Powertrain

Front engine/front-wheel drive

Available intuitive All-Wheel Drive system

Standard gasoline-electric hybrid with Nissan Intelligent Dual Clutch system, combining a compact lithium-ion battery design with an innovative one-motor/two-clutch motor control; 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC aluminum-alloy inline 4-cylinder engine producing 141 hp and 144 lb-ft of torque; advanced 30 kW electric motor rated at 40 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque; Hybrid system net power: 176 horsepower

Nissan Xtronic transmission with standard Sport and Eco Mode switches

Engine idle start/stop

Engine cover with HEV emblem

EPA fuel economy2 ratings – 2.0-liter gasoline-electric hybrid: 33 mpg city/35 mpg highway/34 mpg combined FWD; 31 mpg city/34 mpg highway/33 mpg combined AWD

Suspension, Steering and Braking

Front independent-strut suspension with large diameter stabilizer bar and twin-tube shock absorbers

Multi-link independent rear suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers, stabilizer bar

Electric Power-assisted Steering (EPS)

Standard 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist

17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 225/65R17 all-season tires

Available 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 225/60R18 all-season tires (SL Premium Package)

Standard Hill Start Assist

Standard suite of confidence-inspiring dynamic technologies, with Intelligent Trace Control (I-TC), Intelligent Engine Braking (I-BC) and Intelligent Ride Control (I-RC)

Interior Features

Refined interior, including available leather-wrapped D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter, available heated steering wheel, memory for driver’s seats and mirror

Standard 5-passenger seating

Zero Gravity front bucket seats

6-way power driver’s seat (including power lumbar support)

Quick Comfort™ heated front seats

Available leather-appointed front and 2nd row seats

EZ Flex Seating System™, offering exceptional passenger and cargo vesatility

2nd row 60/40-split folding seat

Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges

LED map lights

Power windows with available driver’s auto up/down

5.0-inch center meter color display (Advanced Driver AssistÔ Display)

Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Start

Air conditioning with microfilter and 2nd row air conditioning vents

Available dual-zone automatic temperature control

4-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary audio input jack

Available Bose® audio system with nine speakers

Standard SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

Power door locks with auto-locking feature

RearView Monitor

Standard NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 7.0-inch color touch-screen display

Available NissanConnect with Navigation system, featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link® & Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

Available NissanConnect with Navigation and Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ (standard on SL)

USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System

Streaming Audio via Bluetooth

Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant

Large center console storage with two cup holders and 12V power port

Oversize glove compartment

Mood lighting, cargo light

Steering wheel-mounted audio and Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System controls

Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Start

HEV energy flow gauge

Underflow cargo storage

Standard Rear Door Alert

Two interior colors: Charcoal and Almond

Safety, Security and Driving Aids

Standard Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS) with dual-stage supplemental front air bags with seat belt and occupant classification sensors

Standard front seat-mounted side impact supplemental air bags

Standard roof-mounted curtain side impact supplemental air bags with rollover sensor for front and rear-seat outboard occupant head protection

3-point front seatbelts with pre-tensioners, load limiters and adjustable upper anchors

LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)

Child safety rear door locks

Zone Body construction featuring front and rear crumple zones and occupant zone

Standard Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS)

Standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with position monitoring

Standard Easy Fill Tire Alert system

Standard Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Standard Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Available Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM)

Available Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

Standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Standard Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI)

Standard Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)

Models and Manufacturing