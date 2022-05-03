Astrata signs 5-year partnership with Electronic Manufacturing Services division of automotive industry giant Bosch

Reshoring its production from Malaysia to France enables Astrata to improve its delivery performance in Europe and reduce its environmental impact and logistical risks

Astrata, a leading provider of enterprise management software and advanced location-based IT services (telematics), has signed a 5-year partnership with automotive industry giant, Bosch Group. Reshoring its production from Malaysia to France enables Astrata to improve its delivery performance in Europe and reduce its environmental impact and logistical risks.

Following the global component shortage in Q4 2021, Astrata decided to relocate its production from Malaysia to Europe to reduce logistical risk and shorten delivery times as part of its risk and mitigation planning. The company was looking for a strong local Electronic Manufacturing Services partner to be able to supply all of its customers in the long term while also optimising its supply chain and fulfil its performance goals for 2022.

Recognised as a global partner of the automotive manufacturing industry, Bosch has a reliable supply chain thanks to its many resources including its robust purchasing teams and advanced electronic warehousing capabilities. This reduces the risk of shortages and enables Astrata to further improve the flexibility and scalability of its supply chain to meet global demand. The five-year partnership with Bosch is for the manufacturing of Astrata’s advanced fleet management system for HGV and LCV hardware. Test benches and quality assurance equipment were transferred to Bosch in order to maintain the quality of the equipment. Following a transition period, Bosch now carries out Astrata’s entire European production at its Mondeville site in Normandy, France.

Marius van den Berg, SVP Engineering and Technology at Astrata, said: “We are very proud and honoured to have partnered up with Bosch, recognised as being one of the world’s leading electronic automotive manufacturers, to meet our customers’ rapidly growing demand for advance telematics solutions at scale.”

“Our automotive electronic manufacturing expertise makes perfect sense for hardware such as Astrata’s. We are honoured to have been selected and look forward to extending collaboration with Astrata”, confirms Vincent Guignard, EMS Business Director of Bosch Mondeville.

SOURCE: Astrata