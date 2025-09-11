Aston Martin to adopt Pirelli cyber tyre technology

Pirelli and Aston Martin have agreed to collaborate on the integration of Pirelli’s exclusive Cyber Tyre technology into the British ultra-luxury performance brand’s future vehicles. Cyber Tyre is the first system in the world, able to collect data and information from sensors located directly in the tyres themselves, process that data with Pirelli’s proprietary software and algorithms and, in real time, communicate with the vehicle’s electronics to create new functionalities integrated within the driving and control systems. Cyber Tyre, thanks to the cooperation with Bosch Engineering, will be fully integrated within the electronic architecture that governs the vehicle’s dynamics in future Aston Martin models.

Pirelli Cyber Tyre technology enables the car to gather crucial information from the tyres via sensors positioned in the inner part of the tread. This information, processed with Pirelli’s exclusive algorithms, is transmitted to an electronic control unit which optimises the vehicle’s dynamics. This way the main electronic dynamic driving systems performance – including ESP, ABS and traction control – are enhanced by a comprehensive set of tyre data not previously available. Both Aston Martin and Pirelli are dedicated to creating incredible ultra-luxury performance sports cars and the addition of Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre system is a further technology step enabling Aston Martin’s class leading performance.