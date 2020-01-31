Aston Martin makes key technical, sales and marketing appointments

Aston Martin Lagonda has made changes to key technical, sales and marketing positions. At a crucial time for the business, as the new St Athan manufacturing facility starts to produce the Aston Martin DBX, the leadership team has been strengthened by these appointments from within the luxury carmaker’s own pool of talent.

Nick Lines, who joined the business in 2001, has been appointed Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. Prior to this role, Lines held a number of positions at Aston Martin Lagonda including Vice President and Chief Sales Officer and Vice President and Chief Planning Officer.

The newly-appointed Vice President and Chief Sales Officer is Andy Haslam. Previously Vehicle Line Director, DBX and Manager, UK Regional Sales. Haslam joined Aston Martin Lagonda in 2005 from the MG Rover Group.

Peter Freedman is Aston Martin Lagonda’s Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, replacing Simon Sproule. Freedman joined the company in 2010 and has held a number of positions since then, including Regional President – Sales & Aftermarket and Director of Corporate Strategy. Oliver Turner steps into the role of Regional President – Sales & Aftermarket.

In the US, Laura Schwab continues as President of the Americas whilst being newly-appointed to the Aston Martin Executive Committee.

After the recent retirement of long-standing Director of Human Resources, Hazel Martin, Prudence Medford joins Aston Martin from Jaguar Land Rover.

Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: “It is always a great pleasure to promote talent from within the business. Nick, Andy and Peter have all been with us for many years, so they know Aston Martin inside and out. In these challenging times you need a strong leadership team and that is what we have. I’m delighted to welcome Laura to the Executive Committee and Prudence to our Human Resources department.”

SOURCE: Aston Martin