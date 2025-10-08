Aston Martin DB12 S: The new pinnacle of performance and style

Aston Martin is proud to announce a new DB12 halo model, the DB12 S. Taking the thrilling, driver-focussed DB12 as its start point, DB12 S builds on that pioneering recipe of intensely dynamic ultra-luxury performance by adding more power and even greater dynamic prowess

Aston Martin is proud to announce a new DB12 halo model, the DB12 S. Taking the thrilling, driver-focussed DB12 as its start point, DB12 S builds on that pioneering recipe of intensely dynamic ultra-luxury performance by adding more power and even greater dynamic prowess. Together with striking exterior changes and extensive interior enhancements, DB12 S is the new pinnacle of Super Tourer.

Joining DBX S and Vantage S, DB12 S is the latest to honour Aston Martin’s long tradition of applying the ‘S’ suffix to the highest performing derivative of an established model. This custom began in 1953 with the glorious DB3S road racer. More recent examples include the first and second generation Vanquish S – launched in 2004 and 2016 respectively – V8 and V12 Vantage S models introduced in 2011 and 2013, and the magnificent four-seater Rapide S, also launched in 2013.

The heart of the DB12 S is an even more potent version of the formidable Aston Martin 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8. Now with 700PS @ 6000rpm – an increase of 20PS – and 800Nm delivered between 3000 and 6000rpm, the DB12 S offers scintillating response, relentless acceleration and a 202mph top speed.

In keeping with this intensified spirit, DB12 S features a distinctive new exhaust sound character. The new quad tailpipe stainless steel sports exhaust system has been tuned to accentuate the engine frequencies throughout the rev range for added depth and potency. An optional titanium exhaust system amplifies that soundtrack, further boosting the bass, mid and treble frequencies uplifting the sound level by 1.5dB. while also reducing weight by 11.7kg compared to the stainless steel system.

Calibration changes to the powertrain have optimised the Launch Control system, reducing gearshift times by more than 50% and contributing to a 0.1sec improvement in 0-60mph time, which is now just 3.4 seconds. Aston Martin engineers have further honed the throttle pedal calibration, introducing a more progressive throttle pedal feel with a new S-specific drive-by-wire throttle map to give the driver an even greater sense of connection and control.

An extensive package of chassis changes, target a commensurate increase in the driver’s sense of agility, connection and precision together with improvements in feel and composure. Software changes to the Bilstein DTX dampers to improve roll and pitch control work in harmony with a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and finessed camber, toe and castor geometry settings. Combining these changes bring improvements in front-end confidence and overall agility feel.

Additional tuning of the steering calibration and electronic rear differential (E-diff) has enabled Aston Martin’s chassis engineers to dial-in further connection and response for even more natural and intuitive feel. With the ability to use more throttle earlier in the corner for maximum satisfaction from corner entry to exit, DB12 S achieves an impeccable balance of agility and exploitability, together with an underlying stability for ultimate confidence and enjoyment.

Another significant upgrade for the DB12 S is the standard fitment of Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB). Offering increased braking performance and thermal capacity together with a significant reduction in unsprung weight, the CCBs – 410mm diameter at the front, 360mm at the rear – combine linear brake response and consistent pedal feel with exceptional resistance to fade. They also save 27kg of unsprung weight compared to steel brakes, which brings benefits to ride quality, steering feel and dynamic handling behaviour.

The DB12 S also benefits from the next generation of corner braking control system (CBC), which optimises interaction between the Integrated Brake Slip Control and the Integrated Vehicle Control modules. A predictive function within the CBC allows the car to maintain optimum stability while trail braking into a corner, using more of the rear braking performance to maintain a tighter line from corner entry to apex.

This system allows the driver to brake later and with improved stability, the Integrated Brake Slip Control system providing torque vectoring across the rear axle to provide predictable, precise and consistent cornering behaviour in all driving environments, from twisting country roads, high-speed highway junction exits or driving on a racetrack.

Aston Martin Director of Vehicle Performance, Simon Newton said “The technology we introduced with the DB12 now allows us exceptional scope to explore a new depth of character and capability within the same vehicle platform. With DB12 S we have carefully engineered a host of detailed changes, which, preserve signature levels of refinement, boost vehicle performance and amplify driver engagement. Having added this greater dynamic and performance bandwidth to DB12 S, we believe this elevates the Super Tourer ethos to a thrilling new level.”

Visually, the new DB12 S reflects its significantly bolstered performance and sporting feel with a striking new look. Starting at the front, the DB12 S is identified by new dual element front splitter and new bonnet louvres, with each performing a functional and aesthetic role.

The splitter visually lowers and widens the DB12 S to create a more assertive look, while also generating downforce and guiding airflow in and around the front wheel arches to stabilise airflow and further reduce lift. The bonnet louvres – finished in gloss black or optional 2×2 Twill Carbon Fibre – aid extraction of hot air from the ‘hot-V’ configured 4.0-litre V8 while completing DB12 S’s more aggressive frontal aspect.

Moving to the flanks, DB12 S features gloss black sill additions. These continue the line formed by the new front splitter, further enhancing the ground-hugging stance. DB12 S also continues the tradition of carrying S badges in key locations. Specifically, on the fenders just below each side strake. Featuring a hand-made, in either bright or dark chrome, forged ‘S’ badge completed with red glass enamel, it is a discreet but enduring mark of performance.

The rear design of the DB12 S makes an emphatic statement, capturing the essence of boosted power, sharpened dynamics and an unforgettable soundtrack. Once again aerodynamics play a major role, the fixed rear spoiler adding drama and increasing high speed stability. Below sits the new rear diffuser, which reduces lift while allowing space for the DB12 S signature stacked pairs of exhaust tailpipes, which are framed within a broader rear bumper for maximum visual impact.

In common with its ‘S’ badged stablemates in the revitalised Aston Martin range, the interior of DB12 S features a host of distinguishing details unique to the halo model. Foremost amongst these is a red anodised finish to the knurled metal drive mode rotary controller, which also informs the colour of the seatbelts, contrast seat welts, contrast stitching and headrest embroidery.

Amongst the enticing options offered on DB12 S are an Alcantara® heated sports steering wheel, and the iconic Aston Martin wings applied to the seat headrests by an industry-first technique using both embossing and debossing for unprecedented precision and sculptural depth.

DB12 S comes with a choice of three interior trim environments; Accelerate leather and Alcantara trim, Inspire S semi-aniline leather and Alcantara and Inspire S full semi-aniline leather. Both Inspire S packages include S Herringbone quilting with micro-perforations and an Alcantara headlining. DB12 S is fitted with 16-way Sport Plus electric front seats as standard, plus the option of a Carbon Fibre Performance seat.

DB12 S is available to order now, in Coupe and Volante form, with deliveries commencing in Q1 2026.

SOURCE: Aston Martin