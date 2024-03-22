Aston Martin: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Hallmark, experienced ultra-luxury automotive leader, appointed new Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Aston Martin today announces the appointment of ultra-luxury automotive leader Adrian Hallmark, who will join Aston Martin as an Executive Director of the Company and its Chief Executive Officer no later than 1 October 2024.

Hallmark, aged 61, will join Aston Martin from his recent position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bentley Motors, a role he has fulfilled since 2018. He brings more than 25 years of highly successful senior automotive experience from the US, Europe, and Asia with companies such as Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen.

Ensuring a smooth transition in leadership, Amedeo Felisa will remain as Chief Executive Officer until Hallmark takes up post. Felisa will continue to oversee the introduction of Aston Martin’s exciting new products, including the launch of its third next generation sports car later this year, completing its class-leading, new front-engine portfolio following the successful launches of DB12 and Vantage.

Commenting on the new appointment, Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, said:

“When Amedeo was appointed CEO, I spoke of him leading a new phase of growth and development. Two years on, we have delivered on that promise, as we near completion of our thrilling new product portfolio and move closer to our vision of becoming the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British performance brand.

“I’d like to personally pay tribute to Amedeo, recognising not just what he has achieved at Aston Martin but throughout his long and distinguished career at the very top of the ultra-luxury automotive industry. I am pleased that Amedeo will remain in post until Adrian joins and will continue to oversee the launch of our upcoming products, with our breathtaking line-up of new front engine sports cars a fitting legacy to his time leading the Company and its product strategy. We look forward to celebrating Amedeo’s contribution to Aston Martin’s recent success before wishing him the very best.

“In Adrian Hallmark, we are attracting one of the highest calibre leaders not just in our segment, but in the entire global automotive industry. Complementing our world-class leadership, Adrian will bring to Aston Martin unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum.”

Amedeo Felisa, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin, said:

“It has been a great privilege to serve as Aston Martin’s Chief Executive Officer, leading our iconic brand through this exciting era. I am incredibly proud of the progress made over the last two years, which has aligned Aston Martin for a positive future direction. I believe now is the right time to allow the Company to transition to new leadership.

“I’d like to thank Lawrence and the Board for their strong support throughout my time as CEO, and colleagues who’ve worked incredibly hard in recent years to deliver on our vision for Aston Martin and execute on our award-winning new product strategy. I am looking forward to delivering our upcoming new products before handing over to Adrian, who is a fantastic appointment for Aston Martin with a wealth of first-class experience.”

Adrian Hallmark added:

“Like many working within the ultra-luxury segment, I have admired the continued transformation of Aston Martin’s brand and products from afar and feel honoured to have the opportunity to work with Lawrence, the Board and the Company’s employees to lead its next chapter.

“The transformation of Aston Martin is one of the most exciting projects within the ultra-luxury automotive industry. I am looking forward to continuing the Company’s great momentum and utilising my experience and passion to further unleash this iconic brand’s potential and take it to even greater success.”

