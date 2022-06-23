Assembly of e-POWER battery starts in Nissan’s Thai Plant

Reaffirmation of our commitment to localization and electrified vehicle manufacturing technology and knowledge transfer

The assembly of Nissan’s e-POWER battery has started at Nissan Powertrain Thailand (NPT) located inside Nissan manufacturing site in Samutprakarn province, Thailand. This turns NPT into the first e-POWER battery assembly line outside of Japan and one of 4 Nissan plants worldwide.

“Thailand is a key market for Nissan in ASEAN, and under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Thailand has become the company’s Southeast Asian production hub. Following our investment in 2020 with the production of the Kicks e-POWER for domestic and export markets, including Japan, we have begun the local assembly of the KICKS e-POWER battery in Thailand,” said Isao Sekiguchi, president of Nissan Thailand.

“This strategic step reaffirms our optimism and commitment for Thailand, which Nissan has represented for over 70 years as a rising and dynamic automotive market, a center of manufacturing excellence for the region, and one of Nissan’s global export hub,” Sekiguchi added.

The NPT production line that assembles the e-POWER high voltage battery has innovative and efficient quality control management. It has an interlocking process of 100% with high accuracy equipment that helps to check every step of the assembly to eliminate errors to zero. The line also features a real-time production control system and 100% of the assembly data is recorded and stored for tracking.

Since 1988, NPT has produced several powertrains in its flexible production line, including a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine in the Nissan Almera, a 1.2-liter engine in the Nissan Kicks e-POWER, 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engines in the Nissan Navara and Nissan Terra, a manual transmission in the Nissan Navara, and today, following the latest in electrified vehicle manufacturing technology, the assembly of the e-POWER high voltage battery. NPT has a maximum of 580,000 units of overall production capacity per year.

SOURCE: Nissan