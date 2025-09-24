Assembled in America and arriving now: 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

Starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $24,635 for Gas Models and $28,995 for Hybrid Models

The 2026 Corolla Cross has a combination of efficiency, capability, and functionality for customers seeking a stylish, value priced compact SUV. Arriving at Toyota dealerships across the United States now, 2026 Corolla Cross gas models have a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $24,635*; Corolla Cross Hybrid models have a starting MSRP of $28,995*.

For model year 2026, the Corolla Cross package changes up with two new front fascia designs that enhance its style and presence. The hybrid model receives a sleek, modern look with a seamless color-matched grille, while the gas-powered version receives a bold, rugged design that is built to stand out. All grades also receive new LED daytime running lights.

The interior also receives changes that enhance Corolla Cross’ usability. The front console is reworked on all grades to maximize its usable storage space while also providing driver-friendly access to the gear shifter and other controls. For models equipped with a wireless Qi charger, a divider helps keep phones in place. The XLE grade also adds the fashionable Portobello interior color to its options.

Corolla Cross’ tech also keeps evolving, with a newly available 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster or 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Additionally, for extra comfort on chilly days, a Cold-Weather package with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats is now standard on the gas XLE AWD and hybrid XSE grades (this option is also now available on gas LE AWD and hybrid SE grades).

Also new to Corolla Cross is the cool hue of Cavalry Blue exterior paint, available on the gas LE and XLE, as well as the hybrid SE and XSE models. For an extra touch of style, the hybrid SE and XSE offer an exclusive two-tone option featuring Cavalry Blue paired with a sleek Jet Black roof—perfect for those who want to make a bold statement on the road. The new color keeps the momentum moving on Corolla Cross’ playful approach to exterior paint, with 10 different colors across the grades. Two new wheel designs are also available, including 18-inch alloy wheels with dark-gray metallic finish and machined accents on the XLE and 18-inch aluminum alloy sport wheels in a gloss-black finish for the hybrid XSE grade (previously equipped on the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade model).

Assembled in the U.S. in Huntsville, Alabama, the 2026 Corolla Cross is available in a choice of hybrid or gas-powered models. The Corolla Cross Hybrid model will be available in three grades: S, SE, and XSE, all equipped with standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. The gas-powered models will come in three grades: L, LE and XLE, all with FWD or AWD available.

Powerfully efficient

The Corolla Cross Hybrid model has Toyota’s 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system and standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. It is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and three electric motors. The drivetrain is an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). Altogether, it has a net combined output of 196 horsepower and an 8-second 0-60 time, for fun, confident acceleration. It also has an impressive manufacturer estimated 42 combined MPG rating for all hybrid grades with All-Wheel Drive, standard.

Gas-powered models have the Dynamic Force 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode (CVTi-S). Overall, it produces a punchy 169 horsepower on the gas model and has a physical first gear for an engaging driving experience. Gas models are available in Front- or All-Wheel Drive across all grades.

For those who choose a gas-powered AWD model, Toyota’s clever Dynamic Torque Control system directs up to 50% of power to the rear wheels when it’s needed – and disengages completely when it’s not. This feature helps Corolla Cross’ fuel economy – another strong suit for this powertrain – with a manufacturer estimated 30 combined MPG rating on AWD models; FWD equipped models have a manufacturer estimated 32 combined MPG rating.

Value and versatility

The versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, and made for life on the go. Built on the TNGA-C platform, with stylish compact crossover proportions, it has handling that is akin to a car. The Corolla Cross’ chassis plays a central role in its car-like feel, as well as the available suspension types, like the independent MacPherson-type front suspension on select gas grades or the sport tuned suspension on the Hybrid models.

Inside, Corolla Cross’ spacious interior offers many of the desirable creature comforts that modern drivers expect. The L, LE, S, and SE grades come with durable fabric-trimmed seating in a variety of colors. Move up to the XLE for SofTex®-trimmed seats or the XSE grade for SofTex-trim with Mixed Media. Other available interior features include power-adjustable seating, a power moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

In the back, storage space is ready to take on items like roller bags or golf clubs thanks to the standard 60/40-split folding rear seats. The XLE and XSE models also include a rear center armrest with two additional cupholders. To make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability. Available accessories include all-weather floormats, a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items such as bicycles, and a tow hitch for towing capacity of up to 1,500 lbs.

The interior on the Corolla Cross is tailor-made for everyday living. The L grade comes in Light Gray fabric, and the LE grades come in a choice of Light Gray or Black fabric; the XLE grade comes with Black SofTex-trim (standard). The Corolla Cross Hybrid S grade has a Gray/Black fabric interior, while the SE grade has Black/Blue or Gray/Black fabric available. The XSE grade has either Black/Blue SofTex-trim with Mixed Media or Black SofTex-trim Mixed Media available.

Key features across the lineup

Toyota’s outstanding value is evident throughout the Corolla Cross lineup, from the entry-level gas L or hybrid S grades all the way up to the top-of-the-line gas XLE or hybrid XSE grades. Standard features include the following.

Gas Models

L Grade:

2.0-L 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine

Rugged grille and bumper design

8-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen

7-in. digital gauge cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription

Rear HVAC Vents

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Remote Keyless Entry

Two front USB-C charging outlets

LED headlights and taillights

17-in. steel wheels with silver wheel covers

LE Grade – L features plus:

Qi-wireless charging

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

17-in. Silver painted alloy wheels

Roof rails

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Auto climate control

Four total USB-C charging ports Four total USB-C ports – 2-front; 2-rear

Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signals

XLE Grade – LE features plus:

18-in. Machine finished alloy wheels

12.3-in. digital gauge cluster

SofTex®-trimmed seats

10-way power driver seat with lumbar

Heated front seats

LED DRLs and fog lights

Rear Cross-Traffic Brake

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

Dual zone climate control

Rear folding armrest with two cup holders

Leather shift knob

Tonneau cover

Hybrid Models

S Grade:

5th generation Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle System

Standard Electronic On-Demand AWD

Sporty, high-tech front grille and bumper design with smoked front Toyota emblem

Color keyed rear spoiler and door handles

Matte black heated power outside mirrors

7-in. digital gauge cluster

Fabric-trimmed seating

6-way manual adjustable driver’s seat; 4-way adjustable passenger seat

8-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen

Two front USB-C charging outlets

Rear HVAC Vents

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

17-in. machined finished alloy wheels

SE Grade – S grade features plus:

Leather-trimmed steering wheel with sport paddle shifters

Black roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Rear windshield wiper

Gloss black heated power outside mirrors

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Single zone Automatic climate control with rear seat vents

Qi-wireless charging

Four total USB Type-C charging ports (two front, two rear)

XSE Grade -SE grade features plus:

SofTex-trimmed mixed-media seating

12.3-in. digital gauge cluster

LED fog lights

18-in. Black-finished alloy wheels

60/40 split fold-flat second-row seats

10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support; 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat

Leather shift knob

Dual zone Automatic climate control and rear-seat vents

Rear folding armrest with two cup holders

Ambient Lighting

HomeLink rearview mirror

Tonneau cover

The following exterior colors are available:

Celestite (all grades) Jet Black (all grades) Wind Chill Pearl** (all grades) Soul Red Crystal** (LE, XLE, SE, XSE) Cavalry Blue (LE, XLE, SE, XSE) Sonic Silver (all grades) Cypress (LE, XLE) Cavalry with Jet Black Roof** (SE, XSE) Soul Red Crystal with Jet Black Roof** (SE, XSE) Sonic Silver with Jet Black Roof** (SE and XSE)

**Premium paint, additional charge.

There are also optional packages available for Corolla Cross. From sound system upgrades to additional convenience. Options include:

JBL Premium Audio – Available for XLE and XSE grades, includes: Nine speakers Subwoofer Amplifier

Multimedia Upgrade – Available for LE and SE grades, includes: 10.5-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen

Moonroof Package – Available for LE and SE grades, includes: Moonroof Tonneau Cover

Convenience Package – Available for XLE and XSE grades, includes: Power rear liftgate Moonroof

Cold Weather Package – Available for LE AWD and SE grades, includes: Heated steering wheel Heated front seats



Toyota Audio Multimedia & connected services

Standard on all 2026 Corolla Cross grades is the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. This system provides a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, available with included trials or subscriptions. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. It also includes Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto. For powering-up devices there is Qi compatible wireless charging standard on the LE, SE, XLE and XSE grades. Two USB-Type C ports are standard and the LE, XLE, SE and XSE grades add two additional USB-Type C ports in the rear.

Keeping drivers and passengers entertained is a newly available 10.5-inch touchscreen that is now standard on the XLE and XSE grades and available with the Multimedia Upgrade option on the LE and SE grades. The L, LE, S, and SE grades have a standard 8-inch touchscreen. All grades are equipped with the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with six-speakers, standard. For a more robust soundscape a nine-speaker JBL® Premium sound system with subwoofer and amplifier is available on the gas XLE and hybrid XSE grades. All grades have standard wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

Each Corolla Cross offers many additional Connected Services:

CONNECTED SERVICES Grade L & S LE & SE XLE & XSE Safety Connect® https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/safetyconnect/ — includes Emergency Assistance button, enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent. 5-year minimum trial subscription Wi-Fi Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/wificonnect/ includes AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming (Apple Music® and Amazon Music) compatibility. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent. Up to 30-day/3 GB trial subscription Remote Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/remoteconnect/ — remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch. Depending on grade, allows you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent. Capable (subscription required) 1-year trial included on LE, XLE, SE, XSE Service Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/serviceconnect/ — receive personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent. 5-year minimum trial subscription Drive Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/driveconnect/ — includes Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent. Capable (subscription required) 1-year trial included on XLE & XSE

Safety & convenience features

True to Toyota form, modern safety is key for Corolla Cross. That’s why all grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of advanced active safety equipment and convenience features, as well as Toyota’s signature STAR Safety System.

There are also available safety and convenience features like Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, standard on LE and XLE and SE and XSE grades, and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, standard on the XLE and XSE grades. All grades come with nine airbags throughout the cabin standard to help protect occupants.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies that include:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Automatic High Beams

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Proactive Driving Assist

The Toyota STAR Safety System includes:

Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control

Traction Control

Anti-lock Brake System

Electronic Brake-force Distribution

Brake Assist

Smart Stop Technology

Limited warranty

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Corolla Cross Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2026 Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

SOURCE: Toyota