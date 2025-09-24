Assembled in America and arriving now: 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

The 2026 Corolla Cross has a combination of efficiency, capability, and functionality for customers seeking a stylish, value priced compact SUV. Arriving at Toyota dealerships across the United States now, 2026 Corolla Cross gas models have a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $24,635*; Corolla Cross Hybrid models have a starting MSRP of $28,995*.
For model year 2026, the Corolla Cross package changes up with two new front fascia designs that enhance its style and presence. The hybrid model receives a sleek, modern look with a seamless color-matched grille, while the gas-powered version receives a bold, rugged design that is built to stand out. All grades also receive new LED daytime running lights.
The interior also receives changes that enhance Corolla Cross’ usability. The front console is reworked on all grades to maximize its usable storage space while also providing driver-friendly access to the gear shifter and other controls. For models equipped with a wireless Qi charger, a divider helps keep phones in place. The XLE grade also adds the fashionable Portobello interior color to its options.
Corolla Cross’ tech also keeps evolving, with a newly available 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster or 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Additionally, for extra comfort on chilly days, a Cold-Weather package with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats is now standard on the gas XLE AWD and hybrid XSE grades (this option is also now available on gas LE AWD and hybrid SE grades).
Also new to Corolla Cross is the cool hue of Cavalry Blue exterior paint, available on the gas LE and XLE, as well as the hybrid SE and XSE models. For an extra touch of style, the hybrid SE and XSE offer an exclusive two-tone option featuring Cavalry Blue paired with a sleek Jet Black roof—perfect for those who want to make a bold statement on the road. The new color keeps the momentum moving on Corolla Cross’ playful approach to exterior paint, with 10 different colors across the grades. Two new wheel designs are also available, including 18-inch alloy wheels with dark-gray metallic finish and machined accents on the XLE and 18-inch aluminum alloy sport wheels in a gloss-black finish for the hybrid XSE grade (previously equipped on the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade model).
Assembled in the U.S. in Huntsville, Alabama, the 2026 Corolla Cross is available in a choice of hybrid or gas-powered models. The Corolla Cross Hybrid model will be available in three grades: S, SE, and XSE, all equipped with standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. The gas-powered models will come in three grades: L, LE and XLE, all with FWD or AWD available.
Powerfully efficient
The Corolla Cross Hybrid model has Toyota’s 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system and standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. It is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and three electric motors. The drivetrain is an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). Altogether, it has a net combined output of 196 horsepower and an 8-second 0-60 time, for fun, confident acceleration. It also has an impressive manufacturer estimated 42 combined MPG rating for all hybrid grades with All-Wheel Drive, standard.
Gas-powered models have the Dynamic Force 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode (CVTi-S). Overall, it produces a punchy 169 horsepower on the gas model and has a physical first gear for an engaging driving experience. Gas models are available in Front- or All-Wheel Drive across all grades.
For those who choose a gas-powered AWD model, Toyota’s clever Dynamic Torque Control system directs up to 50% of power to the rear wheels when it’s needed – and disengages completely when it’s not. This feature helps Corolla Cross’ fuel economy – another strong suit for this powertrain – with a manufacturer estimated 30 combined MPG rating on AWD models; FWD equipped models have a manufacturer estimated 32 combined MPG rating.
Value and versatility
The versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, and made for life on the go. Built on the TNGA-C platform, with stylish compact crossover proportions, it has handling that is akin to a car. The Corolla Cross’ chassis plays a central role in its car-like feel, as well as the available suspension types, like the independent MacPherson-type front suspension on select gas grades or the sport tuned suspension on the Hybrid models.
Inside, Corolla Cross’ spacious interior offers many of the desirable creature comforts that modern drivers expect. The L, LE, S, and SE grades come with durable fabric-trimmed seating in a variety of colors. Move up to the XLE for SofTex®-trimmed seats or the XSE grade for SofTex-trim with Mixed Media. Other available interior features include power-adjustable seating, a power moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
In the back, storage space is ready to take on items like roller bags or golf clubs thanks to the standard 60/40-split folding rear seats. The XLE and XSE models also include a rear center armrest with two additional cupholders. To make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability. Available accessories include all-weather floormats, a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items such as bicycles, and a tow hitch for towing capacity of up to 1,500 lbs.
The interior on the Corolla Cross is tailor-made for everyday living. The L grade comes in Light Gray fabric, and the LE grades come in a choice of Light Gray or Black fabric; the XLE grade comes with Black SofTex-trim (standard). The Corolla Cross Hybrid S grade has a Gray/Black fabric interior, while the SE grade has Black/Blue or Gray/Black fabric available. The XSE grade has either Black/Blue SofTex-trim with Mixed Media or Black SofTex-trim Mixed Media available.
Key features across the lineup
Toyota’s outstanding value is evident throughout the Corolla Cross lineup, from the entry-level gas L or hybrid S grades all the way up to the top-of-the-line gas XLE or hybrid XSE grades. Standard features include the following.
Gas Models
L Grade:
- 2.0-L 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine
- Rugged grille and bumper design
- 8-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen
- 7-in. digital gauge cluster
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription
- Rear HVAC Vents
- Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Two front USB-C charging outlets
- LED headlights and taillights
- 17-in. steel wheels with silver wheel covers
LE Grade – L features plus:
- Qi-wireless charging
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 17-in. Silver painted alloy wheels
- Roof rails
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Leather wrapped steering wheel
- Auto climate control
- Four total USB-C charging ports Four total USB-C ports – 2-front; 2-rear
- Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signals
XLE Grade – LE features plus:
- 18-in. Machine finished alloy wheels
- 12.3-in. digital gauge cluster
- SofTex®-trimmed seats
- 10-way power driver seat with lumbar
- Heated front seats
- LED DRLs and fog lights
- Rear Cross-Traffic Brake
- Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking
- Dual zone climate control
- Rear folding armrest with two cup holders
- Leather shift knob
- Tonneau cover
Hybrid Models
S Grade:
- 5th generation Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle System
- Standard Electronic On-Demand AWD
- Sporty, high-tech front grille and bumper design with smoked front Toyota emblem
- Color keyed rear spoiler and door handles
- Matte black heated power outside mirrors
- 7-in. digital gauge cluster
- Fabric-trimmed seating
- 6-way manual adjustable driver’s seat; 4-way adjustable passenger seat
- 8-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen
- Two front USB-C charging outlets
- Rear HVAC Vents
- Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
- 17-in. machined finished alloy wheels
SE Grade – S grade features plus:
- Leather-trimmed steering wheel with sport paddle shifters
- Black roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Rear windshield wiper
- Gloss black heated power outside mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Single zone Automatic climate control with rear seat vents
- Qi-wireless charging
- Four total USB Type-C charging ports (two front, two rear)
XSE Grade -SE grade features plus:
- SofTex-trimmed mixed-media seating
- 12.3-in. digital gauge cluster
- LED fog lights
- 18-in. Black-finished alloy wheels
- 60/40 split fold-flat second-row seats
- 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support; 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
- Leather shift knob
- Dual zone Automatic climate control and rear-seat vents
- Rear folding armrest with two cup holders
- Ambient Lighting
- HomeLink rearview mirror
- Tonneau cover
The following exterior colors are available:
- Celestite (all grades)
- Jet Black (all grades)
- Wind Chill Pearl** (all grades)
- Soul Red Crystal** (LE, XLE, SE, XSE)
- Cavalry Blue (LE, XLE, SE, XSE)
- Sonic Silver (all grades)
- Cypress (LE, XLE)
- Cavalry with Jet Black Roof** (SE, XSE)
- Soul Red Crystal with Jet Black Roof** (SE, XSE)
- Sonic Silver with Jet Black Roof** (SE and XSE)
**Premium paint, additional charge.
There are also optional packages available for Corolla Cross. From sound system upgrades to additional convenience. Options include:
- JBL Premium Audio – Available for XLE and XSE grades, includes:
- Nine speakers
- Subwoofer
- Amplifier
- Multimedia Upgrade – Available for LE and SE grades, includes:
- 10.5-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen
- Moonroof Package – Available for LE and SE grades, includes:
- Moonroof
- Tonneau Cover
- Convenience Package – Available for XLE and XSE grades, includes:
- Power rear liftgate
- Moonroof
- Cold Weather Package – Available for LE AWD and SE grades, includes:
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated front seats
Toyota Audio Multimedia & connected services
Standard on all 2026 Corolla Cross grades is the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. This system provides a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, available with included trials or subscriptions. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. It also includes Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto. For powering-up devices there is Qi compatible wireless charging standard on the LE, SE, XLE and XSE grades. Two USB-Type C ports are standard and the LE, XLE, SE and XSE grades add two additional USB-Type C ports in the rear.
Keeping drivers and passengers entertained is a newly available 10.5-inch touchscreen that is now standard on the XLE and XSE grades and available with the Multimedia Upgrade option on the LE and SE grades. The L, LE, S, and SE grades have a standard 8-inch touchscreen. All grades are equipped with the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with six-speakers, standard. For a more robust soundscape a nine-speaker JBL® Premium sound system with subwoofer and amplifier is available on the gas XLE and hybrid XSE grades. All grades have standard wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.
Each Corolla Cross offers many additional Connected Services:
|CONNECTED SERVICES
|Grade
|L & S
|LE & SE
|XLE & XSE
|Safety Connect® https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/safetyconnect/ — includes Emergency Assistance button, enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.
|5-year minimum trial subscription
|Wi-Fi Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/wificonnect/ includes AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming (Apple Music® and Amazon Music) compatibility. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.
|Up to 30-day/3 GB trial subscription
|Remote Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/remoteconnect/ — remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch. Depending on grade, allows you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.
|Capable (subscription required)
|1-year trial included on LE, XLE, SE, XSE
|Service Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/serviceconnect/ — receive personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.
|5-year minimum trial subscription
|Drive Connect https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/driveconnect/ — includes Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist. Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.
|Capable (subscription required)
|1-year trial included on XLE & XSE
Safety & convenience features
True to Toyota form, modern safety is key for Corolla Cross. That’s why all grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of advanced active safety equipment and convenience features, as well as Toyota’s signature STAR Safety System.
There are also available safety and convenience features like Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, standard on LE and XLE and SE and XSE grades, and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, standard on the XLE and XSE grades. All grades come with nine airbags throughout the cabin standard to help protect occupants.
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies that include:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Road Sign Assist
- Proactive Driving Assist
The Toyota STAR Safety System includes:
- Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Anti-lock Brake System
- Electronic Brake-force Distribution
- Brake Assist
- Smart Stop Technology
Limited warranty
Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Corolla Cross Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.
The 2026 Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.
