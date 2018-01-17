ASR License CEVA DSP and connectivity technologies for smartphones and IoT devices

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that ASR Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., has licensed multiple CEVA technologies for its upcoming system-on-chip (SoC) products for smartphones and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) edge devices. ASR will incorporate a range of CEVA IP into its wireless products to power cellular, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and enable emerging applications in computer vision, voice and audio.

Vincent Tai, CEO of ASR, commented: “CEVA provides a comprehensive portfolio of technologies for smart and connected devices, which perfectly meets our stringent requirements for cost-effective, low-power technologies. As a key IP partner to ASR, CEVA contributes significant value to our products, enabling us to offer best-in-class modem, connectivity, vision and sound specifications for the smartphone and IoT markets.”

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, commented: “We are delighted to announce that ASR chose to deploy multiple CEVA technologies in its SoCs. It is a testimony to our value proposition as a one-stop IP house for vision, voice, cellular and connectivity technologies. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with ASR as they address the burgeoning smartphone and IoT markets.”

About ASR Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

ASR is a China based fabless semiconductor company, having leadership in 2G, 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes thin modem, handset and IOT solutions that power the entire wireless and consumer electronics markets. Founded in April 2015, ASR is funded by leading corporation and investment institution in China, and headquartered in Shanghai, China with R&D centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Dalian, Hefei, USA and Korea, technical support center in Shenzhen. In May 2017, ASR completed the acquisition of the Marvell MBU (Mobile Business Unit).

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry’s most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac up to 4×4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

