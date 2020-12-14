Ashok Leyland unveils smart transport solutions in KSA – launches Falcon Super & Gazl

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and a transnational transportation and mobility solutions leader, today unveiled two smart passenger buses in Saudi Arabia at a virtual launch. Ashok Leyland, a company which has over seven decades of experience in manufacturing passenger transport vehicles, showcased two products – Falcon Super and Gazl – which will join the fleet of its 3500 buses already on the roads of KSA, reinforcing expanding market share of its products. The launch of Falcon Super and Gazl was done in partnership with Ashok Leyland’s exclusive dealer in KSA, Western Auto of Al Ghurair Group which has a two decade long presence in the Kingdom.

“Falcon Super and Gazl comes from our state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and is made to the specific parameters of the GCC transportation and mobility stipulations, with in-built advanced technology and safety solutions, for a comfortable journey. The Ras Al Khaimah plant which exports buses to Europe, Africa and the Middle East was established in 2007. It has manufactured over 20,000 buses so far, a large share of it plying on the roads of GCC countries, including in KSA. Our plant in RAK and increasing market share in GCC countries, will play a key role in achieving our Vision to be in the Top 10 Global CV makers”, said Mr. Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland.

“Ashok Leyland has a growing market share for passenger buses in the KSA. Currently out of the total fleet of the brand’s vehicles in the Kingdom, 3000 buses are used by corporate entities in addition to school buses. Ashok Leyland’s success in the Kingdom has been bolstered by the reliability of its products, excellent after sales service provided in time, utility value and cost-efficiency,” said Mr. Arturo Lujan, Chief Executive Officer of Western Auto.

The 70-seater Falcon Super is from the Falcon league of buses acknowledged for its sturdiness blended with comfort has been in use in the region by corporate entities as well as schools for over three decades. Gazl, which is sleek, stylish and with a smiling fascia, is a new and contemporary entrant to the market with a seating capacity for 26 passengers. Both the models are focussed on delivering lower total cost of ownership to customers.

Falcon Super is equipped with the world’s first inline fuel injection pump engine and complies to both Euro III and Euro IV markets (with its IEGR technology). The Gazl is powered by one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its category, the full stand up saloon vehicle comes with the time-tested ZD30 series engine complaint with the standards of Euro III and IV markets. Both the products share a host of advantages like roll over protection, fire retardant interiors, and many more.

While Falcon buses will be predominantly marketed to corporate entities to transport their employees and schools for student transport, Gazl’s market will mark the entry in mini-bus segment more focused on the city movement of staff, executives in hospitality and Services sector. The potential of this sector is expected to be on the upswing with the economy of Saudi Arabia opening up more under the vision 2030 of the government.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland