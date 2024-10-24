Ashok Leyland subsidiary bags order for 500 Electric Buses from MTC, Chennai

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that its subsidiary OHM Global Mobility has bagged an order for 500 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that its subsidiary OHM Global Mobility has bagged an order for 500 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai. OHM is Ashok Leyland’s electric mobility arm, focused on Mobility-as-a-Service business. This order will further strengthen Ashok Leyland’s dominant position in the bus segment and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable urban mobility in India.

Switch Mobility, another subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, shall supply state-of-the-art, Switch EiV12 model buses to OHM, who in turn shall operate and maintain the buses over a period of 12 years, as per the contract awarded by MTC. While 400 of these buses will be non-AC, 100 buses will be equipped with air conditioning as well, ensuring a comfortable commute for passengers across the city of Chennai. This will help the city take a major step towards green public transportation

The electric buses are designed to comfortably seat 37 passengers, with space for an additional 24 standing passengers. With a range of over 200 kilometers per charge, these buses are ideal for Chennai’s long city routes, ensuring uninterrupted service across the city’s vast urban landscape. Engineered for both comfort and efficiency, the buses feature an ultra-low-floor design, enabling faster and easier boarding, which not only enhances passenger convenience but also improves overall accessibility and reduces travel time.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland, said, “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and be a partner in their journey towards green public transportation. This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country. Our SWITCH EiV12 buses combine cutting-edge technology, reliability, and comfort, making them the ideal solution for modern cities. We are committed to driving the transition to electric mobility, and this partnership with MTC is a step forward in creating cleaner, more efficient transport systems. Switch already has over 950 vehicles in operation and with this order has a healthy order book of over 2000 vehicles.

The SWITCH EiV12 is powered by a robust 650V electric architecture and features IP67-rated batteries, ensuring durability and safety. Designed for inclusivity, the bus is equipped with a wheelchair ramp and secure anchorage points, making it fully wheelchair accessible. It also offers the highest seating capacity in its segment, with chassis-mounted batteries that provide lower center of gravity, enhancing stability and manoeuvrability in congested urban areas.

To ensure efficient operations, charging infrastructure will be developed at six key depots: Perumbur, Perumbakam, Poonamalle, Vyasapandi, Thondiapet, and KK Nagar. These charging hubs will ensure that the buses can operate efficiently across the city, reducing downtime and enabling consistent service delivery

Ashok Leyland is among the Top 5 largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. This recent order further consolidates Ashok Leyland’s position in the Indian and the global bus market, and highlights its continued dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of sector.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland