Ashok Leyland reinforces ESG commitment, ranked no. 1 globally in Sustainalytics’ ratings

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has secured the No. 1 global ranking in Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating for the Heavy Machinery and Trucks sector in Q3 FY25. This prestigious recognition reaffirms the company’s firm commitment to sustainability, which is deeply embedded in its corporate philosophy.

Sustainalytics, a globally recognized provider of ESG research and ratings, assessed Ashok Leyland’s performance across multiple ESG parameters, including environmental management, social responsibility, and corporate governance. The company’s outstanding performance underscores its position as an industry benchmark in sustainable excellence.

This milestone highlights Ashok Leyland’s leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, with a strong focus on integrating sustainability across Business Operations, Product Stewardship, Corporate Social Responsibility, and the broader ecosystem. The company’s commitment to transparency and enhanced disclosures further cements its reputation as a global leader in sustainable business practices.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We are honored to be ranked No. 1 globally in Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating for Heavy Machinery and Trucks. This prestigious recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to ESG excellence. Being acknowledged by a globally renowned platform is a testament to Ashok Leyland’s dedication as we accelerate toward our vision of being amongst the Top 10 global commercial vehicle player.

Mr. Alok Verma, Head – Corporate Strategy and ESG, Ashok Leyland said, “We are thrilled to secure the top global ranking in Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to embedding sustainability into our core business strategy. At Ashok Leyland, we believe that integrating ESG into our core strategy not only strengthens our business but also ensures that we create long-term value for all our stakeholders. This recognition further motivates us to accelerate our journey towards a greener, more responsible future.

Over the years, Ashok Leyland has transitioned from a compliance-based sustainability approach to a comprehensive strategy that embraces competitive sustainability. The company has set ambitious goals, including achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2030, committing to RE100 by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2048. These bold targets reflect its dedication to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future.

As Ashok Leyland continues its sustainability journey, the company remains committed to driving impactful change, setting new benchmarks in corporate responsibility, and pioneering sustainable mobility solutions that will shape the future of the industry.

