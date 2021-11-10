Ashok Leyland launches ultra low floor CNG BS VI buses, delivers first batch to IndiGo

The CNG tarmac coaches come equipped with iGen6 BS VI technology with 216 hp “H” Series CNG engine that will deliver improved safety, comfort, and lower Total Cost of Ownership.

Ashok Leyland, flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today delivered 10 nos. 12M Ultra Low Floor BS VI CNG buses to IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) for operation at New Delhi Airport. Being the largest supplier of specialized tarmac buses to IndiGo, these CNG tarmac coaches come equipped with iGen6 BS VI technology with 216 hp “H” Series CNG engine that will deliver improved safety, comfort, and lower Total Cost of Ownership.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “IndiGo has been our long-term valued customer and we are glad that we have delivered consistently to them on the performance of our vehicles. These 12M Ultra Low Floor BS VI CNG buses with automatic transmission and full air suspension are a part of our expanding alternative fuels products range and has been developed by our in-house R&D team who have introduced many industry leading innovations in the mobility space. We will continue to roll out more such innovative products and solutions in line with market demand, which will help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being Top 10 CV makers in the world.”

IndiGo spokesperson said “Ashok Leyland has been our trusted partner for our domestic tarmac buses catering to our mobility needs. We are pleased to induct these CNG buses for our operations at the Delhi airport. This will further strengthen our relationship and we look forward to the continued performance, quality and service support delivered by Ashok Leyland.”

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland