Ashok Leyland launches its next generation A.C. midi-bus – Oyster, in India

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, and one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in India, launched the OYSTER – its next generation A.C. midi-bus, in the premium category, in India. OYSTER, by Ashok Leyland is a multi-purpose premium A.C. bus, designed and manufactured in-house, for staff and tourist commute. With aesthetically appealing smiley face, plush interiors and loads of convenient features, OYSTER is the best-in-class A.C. midi bus with a segment best seating capacity of 41 reclining seats. OYSTER bus is an example of innovation and latest technology that delivers a first-class experience because ‘BEST deserves the BEST’!

Commenting on the OYSTER bus launch, Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland buses are known for their reliability and low cost of operations which has led to our leadership in the bus segment. As leaders, we have been introducing products and technologies which are ahead of the curve and which become industry standard. With Oyster, which is already a huge success in the International market, we intend to further our leadership positioning. True to our brand philosophy, ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, Oyster will set the benchmark in Comfort, Safety, and Performance.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sanjay Saraswat, Head, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Business, Ashok Leyland, said, “Increasingly commuters are having to spend more time on commute and there is a need in the market for comfortable and safe transport solution. Oyster is such a product which meets this need and makes the commute a pleasant experience. This bus has the latest and best in terms of technology and is in line with customer expectations. We are glad to have the opportunity to begin the change towards ergonomically designed, aesthetically appealing and superior performance vehicles for mass transportation of citizens.”

*ANNEXURE (About OYSTER):

Engine:

Proven and Reliable H- Series -4 Cylinder iEGR diesel BS4 compliant engine

Maximum Power: 95 kW

Maximum Torque: 450 Nm

Top Features of the OYSTER Bus:

Aesthetically appealing smiley face

Rollover compliant – Assured Safety

Compliant with latest Bus code norms AIS 052, AIS 140 and AIS 153

High capacity 28kW AC – Superior Cooling

41 Reclining seats – Best in segment

Tilt and telescopic steering, cable shift gear mechanism – Ease of driving leading to superior driver productivity & safety

Fuel tank capacity of 185 Litres

Benefits for commuters:

High capacity AC cooling for tackling extreme summer

Low noise and vibration – a ride quieter than a normal conversation

Wide reclining seats with Arm rest – for comfortable and relaxed journey

Easy and Convenient features – Mobile charging points, Integrated AC Louvers with reading lamp and side luggage booth

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland