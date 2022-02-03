Ashok Leyland launches India’s first 7 cubic meter ICV Tipper ecomet STAR 1415

Ashok Leyland, flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched the ecomet STAR 1415 7 cubic meter Tipper – first to offer 7 cubic meter capacity in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment

New ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper supplements Ashok Leyland’s ICV Tipper range with earlier launched ecomet STAR 1015 Tipper (5 cubic meter) & 1215 Tipper (6 cubic meter).

ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper comes with 14T GVW and is fitted with Twin Tipping Ram for heavy duty operations.

It is powered by Ashok Leyland’s iGen6 technology 150 HP H4 engine delivering 450 Nm Torque & 6 speed heavy duty DD gearbox for best in class fluid economy.

This all new Tipper carries 10-15% more load per trip and enhances customer revenue substantially.

Heavy duty –Axle, Suspension & frame, full metal cabin, longer service intervals, lower maintenance cost resulting in enhanced customer profitability.

ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper supports multiple applications such as transportation of Sand, Blue metal, Bricks, Construction material and Road construction among others. ecomet STAR tipper range is one of the best in the ICV category with 1015),6 & 7 Cubic meter capacity for its performance, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The ICV tipper segment is seeing a spurt in demand due to the focus on Infrastructure in Northeast & Hilly states and increased construction activity in Rural areas pan India. The ICV tippers are most preferred due to better maneuverability in narrow roads & easy accessibility to loading & unloading sites.

To meet the evolving customer needs, we continue to expand our ICV Tipper product portfolio with ecomet STAR 1415 Tipper. The ecomet STAR 1415 tipper is a differentiated product which can carry 7 cubic meter load with fuel efficient iGen6 H4 engine – increases the productivity, thereby resulting in best-in-class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)”

Key features and advantages for ecomet 1415 STAR Tipper:

Tipper model come with 14T GVW and 7 cubic meter loading capacity

Dual Tipping Cylinder for heavy duty application

Powered by 150 HP H4 iGen6 technology engine delivering 450 Nm Torque – for Best in class fluid economy

6 Speed Heavy duty DD Gearbox and optimized gear ratios options- to suit all Type of Tipper application

Heavy duty- Axle, Suspension, frame & other aggregate offering higher durability

Innovative tipper body design for higher load carrying Capacity & full side opening

9R20 x16 tyres (Nylon tyre optional)

Complete Front metal Facia for lower maintenance & ease of repair

New digital instrument cluster with advance driver assist features

4 Yrs. /4000 hr warranty

Digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics)

Supported by 24×7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre remote diagnostics

Extensive service network for pan India support

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland