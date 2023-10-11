Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 with 18.49T GVW

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T in the ICV segment

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T in the ICV segment. In its category, this truck provides industry-leading fluid efficiency and the best payload capacity. Customers have the option to pick from four different loading span configurations. The newly launched truck is tailored for long-distance haulage customers who prioritize higher payload capacity with 4-cylinder engines

for a faster turnaround time.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid expansion of the ICV segment by consistently introducing unique and innovative products. We are delighted to unveil the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T, equipped with the proven 110 kW (150 hp) H4 engine, ideally suited for long-distance applications. The new ecomet Star 1915 truck assures remarkable fuel efficiency,

faster Turnaround Time (TAT), extended tire durability, longer service intervals, and a reduction in overall maintenance expenses. These exceptional features will undoubtedly enhance profitability for the fleet owners.”

Ashok Leyland has established itself as the market leader in the 16T+ GVW ICV segment, thanks to the winning products such as the ecomet Star 1615, 1815, and 1815+ trucks. However, as the industry anticipates a growing need for higher payload capacity across various applications, the ecomet Star 1915 is positioned to address the logistical demands of Ashok Leyland’s customers in applications like e-commerce, parcel delivery, transportation

of fresh produce, auto parts, FMCG, and more.

Key features and Advantages of ecomet Star 1915:

First ICV truck model in industry with 18.49 T GVW

Best in Class payload of 12.91 T (6.1 m (20 ft) HSD)

New wider 2.34 m (7 ft 7 in) load body as standard offering

Powered by an H-series engine with 110 kW (150 hp) & 450 Nm torque

Industry-best Fuel efficiency

Options of Day and Sleeper Cabin

350 L and 185 L Fuel tank option

Heavy-duty aggregates for higher durability

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland