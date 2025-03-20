Ashok Leyland inaugurates new bus manufacturing plant near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today inaugurated its new bus manufacturing facility near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today inaugurated its new bus manufacturing facility near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, The plant was inaugurated today by Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the ceremony, Ashok Leyland and the Hinduja Group also handed over the keys of the Switch electric double-decker bus to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which was received by Minister Shri Nara Lokesh, symbolizing their shared commitment to promoting sustainable public transportation in the state.

The ceremony was graced by Shri M Ram Prasad Reddy, Minister of Transport, Sports, Youth Affairs, Shri T. G. Bharath, Minister of Industries, Shri V. Balashowry, MP, Krishna District, Shri Y Venkata Roy, MLA, Gannavaram Constituency and Shri Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group – India, Shri Shom Ashok Hinduja, President Alternative Energy and Sustainability, Hinduja Group, along with dealers, customers, suppliers, and other dignitaries.

Situated at Malavalli, 40 km from Vijayawada, this modern plant spans 75 acres and integrates advanced manufacturing technologies to uphold the world-class quality standards. The plant is designed to manufacture the complete range of Ashok Leyland diesel buses and Switch Mobility’s electric buses The facility with an annual production capacity of 4,800 buses, features Nalanda, a modern Learning Center, and an advanced Service Training Center. The newly inaugurated plant will contribute significantly to the skill development and employment of the local workforce. To foster sustainability, this will be a green facility with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant logistics, positive water balance measures, and a zero-discharge system.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Nara Lokesh observed, “This is a prestigious occasion for Andhra Pradesh. We are delighted to welcome Ashok Leyland to our growing industrial ecosystem. This plant strengthens our reputation as an emerging manufacturing hub and will play a crucial role in providing employment, enhancing skill development, and boosting the overall economy of the State.”

Mr. Dheeraj G. Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Inspired by the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu, who has crafted a progressive industrial policy for the State, we are excited to be in Andhra Pradesh and our relationship with this State has been over several decades now through Ashok Leyland and other Hinduja Group entities. The inauguration of the new plant marks the beginning of yet another chapter for Ashok Leyland in this vibrant State, where our Group is committed to explore more opportunities for driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and generating prosperity in the region.”

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland added, “With inauguration of the new plant, Ashok Leyland will further consolidate its position as #1 bus brand in India and among the top 5 globally. This facility will help us cater to the growing demand for fully built buses in India. Production in the new plant has just commenced and owing to our large order book, the plant will start operating at 100% capacity from day one. The new plant is equipped with state-of-the art equipment with high levels of automation signifying our commitment to making products of highest quality standards.”

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland