Ashland to increase prices for gelcoats in EMEA

Ashland today announced it will increase the price of its complete portfolio of gelcoat products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa September 1, 2017 or as soon as possible thereafter as contracts allow. This increase is primarily driven by continued escalation of costs in key raw materials including Titanium Dioxide, Isophthalic Acid and Neopentyl Glycol. Ashland continues to make these decisions with the intent to ensure we are servicing our customers with the utmost quality and performance and the ability to continue reinvesting in our product line.

