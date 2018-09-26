Ascend to showcase new Vydyne PA66 grade for automotive and European compounding at Fakuma 2018

Ascend Performance Materials, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 6,6 resin, will showcase a new grade of its Vydyne® PA66 designed for automotive lightweighting at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2018. The new grade, Vydyne R433H, is designed to reinforce down-gauged steel and aluminum used in vehicle body in white (BIW) structures, helping reduce weight without sacrificing safety or comfort.

Vydyne R433H has improved energy absorption over traditional glass-filled PA66, reducing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and absorbing impact energy from crashes. Using the new grade in the BIW structure reinforces sheet metal, helping manufacturers shave substantial weight and improve efficiency.

In electric vehicles, where lightweighting and NVH reduction are especially important, R433H also works well in battery frame and housing applications.

“The BIW accounts for nearly half the weight of a vehicle,” said Vikram Gopal, Ascend’s senior vice president of technology. “Balancing a reduction in weight with passenger comfort and safety has been a technical challenge. We’re excited to bring a solution to market that meets manufacturers’ drive toward efficiency with the consumer’s desire for a safe, comfortable driving experience.”

Ascend will also highlight its newly acquired manufacturing facility in Tilburg, Netherlands. The acquisition of the compounder Britannia Techno Polymer closed on July 31, 2018, and established Ascend’s first European manufacturing base.

“By establishing dedicated manufacturing capabilities in Europe, we ensure greater reliability of supply to our customers in the region,” said Scott Rook, Ascend’s senior vice president of nylon. “We have a long relationship with the site and our integration efforts are moving along quickly.”

The Ascend Performance Materials booth will be in hall A4, stand 4119.

SOURCE: Ascend