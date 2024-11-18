Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corporation breaks ground on lithium-ion battery separator plant in the Niagara Region

Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corporation marked a significant step in its commitment to supporting the North American electric vehicle (EV) market by breaking ground on its new lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility in Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada

Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corporation marked a significant step in its commitment to supporting the North American electric vehicle (EV) market by breaking ground on its new lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility in Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada. The plant is expected to begin commercial production in 2027, subject to obtaining permits and approvals from relevant authorities. It is planned to operate as a joint venture facility between Asahi Kasei and Honda.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on November 14, welcomed several government officials as well as Asahi Kasei and Honda executives. The facility, expected to create more than 300 full-time jobs in the first phase, will have the capacity to produce approximately 700 million square meters of coated lithium-ion battery separator per year. The coated battery separator is a vital component of the battery that keeps the positive and negative electrodes from touching, preventing short circuits, while allowing lithium ions to pass through, which allows energy to be stored. The project will move into visible construction phases in the coming months, including structural development and utility connections to support the building.

“This facility signifies a bold step in advancing innovation in battery technology,” said Koshiro Kudo, President and Representative Director of Asahi Kasei Corporation. “We are establishing a center of excellence here in Port Colborne that will further position Asahi Kasei as a leader in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicle battery separators across North America, helping drive the energy transition forward with cutting-edge technology.”

The Port Colborne plant will effectively be Canada’s first large-scale wet-process separator facility, strengthening Asahi Kasei’s energy storage business and contributing to its growth strategy. The battery separators play a critical role in lithium-ion batteries, enabling higher energy density and long-term durability, essential for EVs and other energy storage applications.

Asahi Kasei has already started local hiring, with more than five employees supporting the project’s startup phase. In September, the company held a community open house at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre in Port Colborne, offering a venue for the community to learn more about the project and upcoming career opportunities. Asahi Kasei is committed to local engagement and economic growth and has begun earthworks using provincial companies and contractors.

SOURCE: Asahi Kasei