Artemis GmbH will drive the new innovation management at Audi

Artemis GmbH will focus on processes, methods and tools in the future

Artemis started out as a beacon project, and in the last few months has rapidly speeded up the transformation of the Volkswagen Group and especially of Audi. Alexander Hitzinger’s team set up the development of the innovative Artemis model outside the usual structures and processes, and in its conceptual phase it has laid the foundation for forward-looking technology in cooperation with CARIAD and AUDI AG. Now the project team will take a new course. As a center of competence for fast, modern development processes, Artemis GmbH will move even closer to Audi’s Technical Development and reinforce the new innovation management.

“Modern working methods, software-based tools and targeted processes are the key for turning ideas into innovations quickly and efficiently. Today this is more important than ever. We are therefore pleased that Artemis GmbH with its extensive know-how in these disciplines will work even more closely and directly with Technical Development at Audi in the future,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Board Member for Technical Development.

Since summer 2020, Alexander Hitzinger has built up an agile team of experts at Artemis GmbH that set the ball rolling for vehicle development of the first Artemis model. Following the successful conclusion of the conceptual phase, the team handed over responsibility for further vehicle development to Audi and software development to CARIAD, and is now concentrating all of its efforts on methods, tools and processes, in order to create a blueprint for software-driven vehicle development.

In the course of this reorientation, Hitzinger will step back from his role in managing Artemis GmbH and prepare to take on a new task. “We would like to thank Alexander Hitzinger for his commitment to the early phase of our Artemis model. Without this work, coupled with his experience and his know-how, the vehicle would not be delivered to our customers in 2025,” says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. Responsibility for the future of Artemis GmbH will now be taken by Oliver Hoffmann.

SOURCE: Audi