Arriving on 2024 Mustang: Ford Exit Warning for road users

Ford is unveiling a new driver assistance feature called Exit Warning*, which will be available to customers this summer on all models of the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang to help safely share the road and protect vulnerable road users like cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians.

If a vulnerable road user is approaching the Mustang, it warns the driver before they open their door. Here is how it works:

When the Mustang is in park, using radar on the vehicle’s rear, Exit Warning will identify vulnerable road users traveling at least 4 miles per hour – roughly 1/3 the speed of an average cyclist.

If a vulnerable road user is approaching and could be impacted when opening the door, Exit Warning will use audio and visual alerts to notify the driver via Ford SYNC, on the Mustang’s instrument cluster and the side mirror.

The tech will even remain active for up to 3 minutes after the ignition is turned off, including audio and visual alerts in the cluster and touch screen.

With summer in full swing, it’s important for drivers to safely share the road with those who may be out commuting or enjoying the warm weather – according to NHTSA, cycling accidents are most common from June through September. This feature on the 2024 Mustang is one example of how Ford is thinking about the safety of road users.

*Driver assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

SOURCE: Ford