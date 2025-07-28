Arriva Group secures €1.6 billion bus contract extension in the Netherlands

Arriva Group has been awarded a major contract extension in the Netherlands, reflecting its strong track record of delivering high-quality, passenger-focused transport across Europe

Arriva Group has been awarded a major contract extension in the Netherlands, reflecting its strong track record of delivering high-quality, passenger-focused transport across Europe.

The Province of Brabant has awarded Arriva a new 12.5-year contract – worth over €1.6 billion – to continue operating bus services in East Brabant from December 2026. The award follows a competitive tender and represents a strong vote of confidence in Arriva’s operational capability and delivery record in the region.

This renewal will see Arriva increase service frequency by 15 per cent, improve existing routes and introduce faster, more direct connections for passengers. It also unlocks significant fleet investment, with 170 new zero-emission buses set to replace the current diesel fleet – further advancing Arriva Group’s commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

Anne Hettinga, Managing Director for Arriva Netherlands and member of the Arriva Group Executive Committee, said: “This new contract extension is another boost for Arriva’s ambitious long-term growth strategy. It reinforces our strong market position in the Netherlands and demonstrates continued trust from local Passenger Transport Authorities in our ability to deliver value for passengers.

“We’re excited to build on our existing bus services by rolling out cleaner and more comfortable vehicles and introducing new routes that meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

The contract, which covers the largest concession in the region, will see several routes benefit from improved service levels, offering a more frequent and comfortable travel experience.

This latest award from the Province of Brabant follows a separate €900 million, 10-year contract for Arriva to operate bus services in West Brabant, which came into effect this month and runs until 2035. The new contract builds on Arriva’s established bus and rail operations across the Netherlands, accelerating its growth in a key European market and reinforcing its focus on delivering sustainable public transport in partnership with local authorities.

SOURCE: Arriva