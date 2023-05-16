Arriva Group concludes sale of its businesses in Denmark and Serbia to Mutares

The transaction concluded 15 May 2023 with all employees transferred over to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Arriva Group is pleased to announce that it has concluded the sale of its businesses in Denmark and Serbia, to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA – an international financial investor. The sale is part of Arriva Group’s strategy to focus on its core markets in the UK and Mainland Europe.

The sale agreement was signed in September 2022 and in addition to Denmark and Serbia, included the sale of Arriva’s Poland bus business (the Polish rail business will remain part of the Arriva Group). The companies have concluded the transaction for Denmark and Serbia, with the Poland bus sales process expected to conclude at the end of this month.

A decision to refocus the Arriva Group portfolio was taken in 2020/21 following a strategic review of the business, carried out in partnership with Arriva’s shareholder Deutsche Bahn, and is part of the company’s forward-looking strategy to maintain a strong and competitive business for the long-term.

Today’s transaction follows the sale of Arriva’s rail and bus business in Sweden to VR Group, which was completed in July 2022, and of Arriva’s bus business in Lisbon, Portugal to Dan Group which concluded in December 2022.

SOURCE: Arriva