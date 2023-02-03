Arriva Group announces new Managing Director for Arriva UK Bus

Paul O’Neil, Managing Director Arriva UK Bus, leaves to return to the manufacturing sector in late March

After four years at Arriva as the Managing Director of Arriva’s UK Bus division and as a member of the Arriva Management Board, Paul O’Neil has decided to pursue a new and exciting opportunity back in the manufacturing industry. He will leave Arriva in late March.

Mike Cooper, Arriva Group CEO, said: “Paul has led our UK Bus division through challenging global events and I am grateful to him for his leadership and dedication throughout this time. I want to take the opportunity to wish him every success in his next role.”

From 27 March, Jens Abromeit will be leading the UK Bus division as Managing Director. Jens joined Arriva Group in August 2022 as Chief Transformation Officer, driving initiatives and change programmes to help ensure Arriva becomes the leading passenger transport partner across Europe. As part of his role on the Arriva Management Board, Jens worked closely with the UK Bus division which will help to ensure a smooth transition.

Mike Cooper added: “Jens brings deep operational experience to the role with a focus on delivering high performing, sustainable operations for customers and stakeholders. He has more than 25 years in leadership roles working in COO and Managing Director positions for companies and international groups in Germany, France, Russia and China, both in the mobility and the automotive sectors. I look forward to continuing to work with Jens and welcoming him into his new role.”

SOURCE: Arriva