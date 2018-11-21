Arianne Walker, Chief Evangelist, Alexa Automotive, Amazon confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Arianne Walker, Chief Evangelist, Alexa Automotive at Amazon, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Arianne will participate in the following panel discussion:

The future of voice in the car

Built-in voice recognition in cars consistently ranks as one of the top three customer complaints according to analysts. In this 30-minute session Amazon’s Arianne Walker will explain how the Alexa Auto team is solving the voice-first challenges in the car today as well as laying a foundation for a voice-first experience for the future of personal mobility.

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/.

