Argo AI named to LinkedIn Top Startups List

Argo AI’s leadership team has strived to make the company the best place to work to build a better self-driving car. To do this, the team has created a workplace of transparency and collaboration, while promoting work/life balance, and more importantly a place of openness that makes Argo AI stand apart.

Now, Argo AI has been named to the 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which honors the 50 most sought-after startups nationwide for potential job seekers. Self-driving vehicles will be one of the most transformative advancements in this century and with Argo AI, we are working to make self-driving cars a reality and safe for everyone.

To read more about Argo AI’s unique workplace culture and how it is allowing the team to grow and make continued progress against our goals, click here.

SOURCE: FORD